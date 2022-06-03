Robert Glenn Hart, age 78, of Adairville, Ky., passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Robert was born in Logan County on Sept. 9, 1943, to the late Robert Clifton and Maggie Lou (Delk) Hart. He was a Baptist, farmer, and worked with the Auburn Hosiery Mill in Adairville, Ky. until it closed. Along with his parents, Robert is preceded by his wife, Carolyn Louise (Wix) Hart.
Robert is survived by his two daughters, Evelyn Orndorff (Jeff) of Russellville, Ky. and Marisa Lynn Smith (Jeff) of Columbia, S.C.; a brother, Milton Earl Hart of Adairville, Ky.; five grandchildren, Brooke, Amber, Jacob, Ryan and Ellie, and two great-grandchildren, Andy and Clara Jo.
Funeral services for Robert Glenn Hart will be conducted Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Alan Woodward officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville, Ky. Visitation will begin Sunday, June 5 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
