Tickets are available as the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame welcomes 15 new members this weekend, including former Western Kentucky star Steffphon Pettigrew.
The 10th class will be inducted at 6 p.m. Saturday at the State Theater in Elizabethtown. Doors open for the event at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Rick Walters, one of the coordinators for the Hall of Fame event said ticket sales have been about typical as the event draws closer.
“They’ll pick up next week and we’ll have people who come who buy them at the door,” Walters said.
Tickets are $25 apiece and can be purchased online at gofan.co/app/events/624149?schoolId=KY72725.
Tickets also are available at the Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame at 212 W. Dixie Ave. in Elizabethtown. The hall of fame is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST Wednesday through Saturday. Tickets purchased at the State Theater on the day of the event are cash only.
Pettigrew won the 2007 Mr. Basketball and is Elizabethtown High School’s all-time leading scorer.
He averaged 32.7 points per game as a senior and then continued his career at Western Kentucky University and is the school’s 17th leading all-time scorer with 1,544 points.
Pettigrew also played professionally for several years after leaving WKU. He said he plans to attend the celebration.
“What I’ve heard so far is that everyone that will be inducted is going to be represented,” Walters said.
Among those joining Pettigrew in this year’s HOF class are former University of Kentucky and Lexington Henry Clay High School standout James Lee, a two-time All-State player and a member of UK’s 1978 national title team; 1990 Mr. Basketball Dwayne Morton, who played at Louisville Central High School and the University of Louisville and three-time All-State pick Andy Penick of Pleasure Ridge Park High School. He led PRP to the 1989 Sweet 16 championship and played at Michigan State University. Coaches being inducted this year are Randy Embry of Owensboro, Jeff Haile of Henderson County, Lyle Dunbar of Christian County and Louisville Central’s Robert Graves.
