Lucy’s Closet, a ministry of the First Christian Church of Russellville, is set to begin its 14th year of serving the Logan County community on Oct. 12.
In 2009 First Christian Church began this ministry of distributing coats, gloves, socks, hats, and throws to the community. Lucy Givens McCormick was one of the early leaders of this ministry. When she passed away in 2016, the church honored her by renaming the ministry in her memory. Mrs. McCormick wanted to assure people in their community stay warm. Warmth should never be linked to financial standing.
For a lot of people, staying warm during the wintertime is a second thought. Traveling from the indoors to the outside is nothing more than slipping on that hat, scarf, and gloves and zipping up that extra layer of cozy that so many of us take for granted. There are those, however, who can’t afford that luxury, and the thought of having to go outside in 30-degree weather to travel to the grocery is most definitely on the forefront of their mind. How to keep the baby warm while getting out to buy formula and diapers becomes an added worry none of us would want to face.
The director of the ministry is Vicki Kemp. She and pastor Larry J. Baker invite all who need a winter coat or accessories to come to the First Christian Church, 201 West Seventh Street, Russellville, during the hours available. “Our mission is to be sure that everyone has a warm coat and a warm heart,” said Kemp.
The hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and from 5-7 p.m. The church has added evening hours on two nights to ensure as many people as possible will have the opportunity to benefit from this ministry. The remaining dates and times are Oct. 26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with sack lunches served and Nov. 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. The final scheduled dates are Nov. 16 and 30 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with sack lunches served. More days will be added in December if there is a need to.
If you have questions, call Kemp at 270-726-6685 or the church office at 270-726-2586 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
