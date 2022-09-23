Volleyball
The Lady Cougars Volleyball team played in their first-ever Kentucky 2A State Volleyball Tournament and came away with a State Championship. That journey began with a 2A Section played at Warren East. Their first opponent was Warren Central and the Lady Cougars won 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-8) they played Warren East in the next match and won a close one, winning 3-2 (25-13, 25-15, 25-8). That victory earned them a place in the State Tournament. Their first opponent at state was Floyd Central The Lady Cougars defeated them 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-17). On to the semis where they faced Taylor County and came out victorious with a 3-1 win (25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11). The Lady Cougars would then face off in the Championship match against Christian Academy of Louisville. The Lady Cougars won the Championship 3-1 (25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23). Making the All-Tournament Team were Caroline Kelley, Aubrey Sears, Whitney Christian, and Haleigh Wood. Earning the most valuable player of the tournament was Kaitlyn Scruggs. Congratulations Lady Cougar Volleyball.
Golf
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Logan County Golf team was in action at Rolling Hills Golf Course against Christian County. This was the second time in a week these two programs have faced off on the links. Once again the Cougars came out victorious in the boys match by a score of 178-184. The Cougars were led by Karson Rogers who shot a 40 which was the low round of the day giving him medalist honors for the day. Rogers was followed by Tanner Robinson’s 43, Braden Engler’s 44, and three 51’s shot by Riley Shephard, Zach Krohn, and Sam Britt. The JV boys also played today with Mason Logsdon shooting a 53, and Keatin Robertson shooting 55. The Ladies were in action also and were led by Abby Grace Forbes 43, Emma Fitzgerald’s. 53 and Lexi Plummer’s 59.
On Monday, Sept. 12, Braden Engler and Abby-Grace Forbes both played in the 2A State Golf Championship at Owensboro Country Club. Both Braden and Abby worked hard in qualifying and preparing for this championship that is in its 2nd year. This is 1st year that Logan County has been in this division. The boys and girls fields each had 56 players in it and Braden and Abby did not let Logan County down. Braden went first as the boys had the early morning tee times. Braden put together a solid round of 81 which placed him in a tie for 21st. Abby-Grace got her turn in the afternoon shooting a solid 83 to finish in a sole possession of 7th. With Abby’s strong finish, this solidified her position to playing in the Kentucky All-State Tournament that was held in Lexington this weekend at the Big Blue Golf Course and Cherry Blossom Golf Club. The All-State tournament has only been around since 2006 and Abby-Grace is the first ever Logan County golfer male or female to qualify for it. This tournament takes the top 15 teams in the state and the top 21 individuals to earn all state points in tournaments throughout the year. Abby-Grace’s outstanding senior season helped her earn enough points to currently be ranked 10th in the state in points. Congratulations Abby-Grace Forbes.
All-State Golf — Abby shot 98 on day one at the Big Blue Golf Course and shot an 82 on Sunday at the Cherry Blossom Country Club. Abby finished tied for 67th overall.
Logan County played this week in the Regional Golf tournament and two Lady Cougars qualified for the KHSAA State Championship at Owensboro CC next week. Senior, Abby-Grace Forbes battled some very early struggles. She pulled it together and finished in 4th overall with an 82. She coasted into the state with her high finish. Abby has been on the team for several years. She has made the KHSAA State Championship in back-to-back seasons.
Sophomore, Emma Fitzgerald, took the last individual spot with the best tournament score of her career with a 94. She overcame a late 2-stroke penalty on hole 16, only to par 17/18 to get in by 1 stroke. Her finish was very intense as she knew she was right on the cut line.
Junior, Lexi Plummer, played solid as well. She finished with a 109.
Football
Our Cougars traveled up the road to Bowling Green to take on the Gators of Greenwood on Sept. 16. In a tight physical game, it was the Gators that came out victorious with a 28-21 win over the Cougars. The Cougars will be back in action this Friday as they play host to District foe, the Hopkinsville Tigers. This will also be “Senior Night” and we invite everyone to come out and support the Cougars.
Cross Country
Girls Elementary Race 2000 Meters — 75th Poor, Nevaeh (5th)
Girls Middle School Race 3000 Meters — 48th Julia Anderson (6th), 52nd Katelyn Haas (8th),
High School Girls Race — 5000 Meters — 70th Ella Lawson (10th), Leslie Hernandez (12th),
High School Boys Race 5000 Meters — 10th Sam Larson (12th), 101st Landon Crocker (10th), 102nd Wyatt Lawson (9th), 103rd Garrett Lawson (9th), 110th Casey Slaughter (9th),
The Cougars will host their first race on campus in many years this coming Thursday against Todd County. Come out and support these student-athletes!
Middle school athletic news
As part of our reporting, we will start adding the accomplishments of our county middle school news.
The Olmstead Lady Rams traveled to Adairville on Sept. 12 for two very competitive volleyball matches. The JV or B teams played first. Adairville took the first set 18-21. Olmstead came back and won the 2nd set 21-13 forcing a 3rd set. Olmstead took the 3rd set 21-17 to win the match. Both teams played with a lot of heart and effort. Adairville recognized their 8th-grade players between JV and Varsity. Varsity teams took the court next. Olmstead varsity won the first set 21-11. The 2nd set was very competitive with long volleys. Olmstead won 22-20.
