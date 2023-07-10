Charles Henry Strohl, II, 93, of Hopkinsville, died at 12:18 p.m., Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home.
The family will hold private services at a later date. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his son, Charles Henry (Melissa) Strohl, III and his daughter, Debbie (Steve) Reagan; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
