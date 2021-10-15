Gov. Andy Beshear is asking you to break the Thanksgiving dinner rule and have a tough conversation with those you love and care about who are hesitant to get the vaccine. “It won’t be easy. But they are more likely to listen to a friend or family member, and that one conversation could save their life,” said the governor.
The Governor highlighted a recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study that found people who were not fully vaccinated this spring and summer were more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die of COVID-19, than those who were fully vaccinated.
“One thing that we have noticed recently is a big influx of COVID-19-positive patients that are younger. The ones that are the sickest are the ones who are unvaccinated, said Alicia Hume, RN, clinical outcomes specialist at the Medical Center at Bowling Green Emergency Department. The ones who are vaccinated aren’t getting as sick and typically don’t have to be admitted unless they have some comorbidities or health problems prior to coming in.”
“In addition to helping take care of patients when we have had such a high influx, I also work with our specialty infusion clinic giving the Regeneron antibody infusions. We have seen a lot of success with this, and the folks who are able to get in to get the infusions are all feeling better,” said Melissa Gilpin, BSN, clinical nurse educator at the Medical Center at Bowling Green Emergency Department. “Unfortunately, we just can’t keep up with the demand. We have so many positive patients come in and we don’t have enough time or space to give them this treatment that could be helpful. We are overwhelmed, and our staff is tired. They are wanting to do the best they can for this community. Get your vaccines, wear your mask and stay safe.”
The Governor said after receiving new census data, the state now will be able to report percentages of Kentuckians 12 and older and ages 12 to 17 who have been vaccinated; demographic information for more than 170,000 additional vaccinated Kentuckians; and the number of Kentuckians vaccinated, rather than the number of people vaccinated
in Kentucky.
