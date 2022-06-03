DeCesare talks growth, hints at help on Shelton Lane

Logan Economic Alliance-Development (LEAD) Executive Director Jim DeCesare addressed members of the fiscal court recently stating a lot of activity is happening with economic development right now.
“You all have heard the big announcements around the state and region, those have a trickle-down effect for Logan County,” said DeCesare who has been leading LEAD for over a year now.
Apparent growth for a recent local project is in the works, however, that announcement and the disclosure of the business, has yet to be made public.
Magistrate Thomas Bouldin made a motion Tuesday, May 24th to allow Judge-Executive Logan Chick to write a letter of support for a potential expansion in Logan County by an undisclosed business being called “Project Spring.” The motion also included the county’s support of Kentucky Business and Economic Development Incentives.
On a different note, DeCesare added that LEAD has probably had a dozen inquiries for 100,000 square foot building at the Shelton Lane Industrial Park, located in Russellville, and with that said, the agency is desperate for building inventory. According to DeCesare, LEAD will be coming to court in the future to seek support in helping build a speck building to stay competitive.
The site on Shelton Lane already includes a pad for a 100,000-square-foot building and is complete with electric, water, sewage, and roadway that extends to the site edge. Also included are all the necessary permits, studies, and renderings.
The site began seeing a transition soon after interest began in prepared build-ready pads in Bowling Green. LEAD quickly moved into action preparing the site on Shelton Lane to offer competitive property to meet the demands of business expansions and new locations.
The Shelton Lane industrial property was acquired by the LEAD to help grow and stabilize the employment base.
