Changes are coming to the Logan County Emergency Communications Center (ECC-911) which will hopefully knock down some barriers that have made it difficult to hire dispatchers, as well as keep those who are currently employed.
Over the past several years, ECC Director Ginger Lawrence has struggled to keep a full staff. Competitive wages are the biggest issue, mixed with the workload, background checks, and the sheer dedication it takes in a job that touches so many lives. Dispatchers must go through an extensive background and physiological check as well as complete eight weeks of training and then attend the academy in Richmond. “Most people don’t realize what telecommunicators have to go through even before sitting down at their post and being that calming voice on the other end of your worst day,” said Lawrence.
The Emergency Communications Center is one of the most important departments in a community. Dispatchers work long and tiring hours answering incoming calls and talking to people during some of the hardest times of their lives while getting them the help they need. Connecting emergency service agencies to one another such as police, fire, and ambulance, is yet another responsibility dispatchers have that literally holds others’ lives in their hands.
Employee retention has been an issue for the ECC for years. In 2002, as part of the fiscal court’s plan to delve into the county’s pay plan, dispatchers from the Logan ECC were saying they were going to leave for higher-paying jobs at other 911 centers if their pay was not raised to comparable figures with surrounding centers. In 2008, Lawrence, who was serving as interim director at the time, told the fiscal court the ECC was down 5 full-time employees. They are still down several today. Lawrence took over as ECC director after then-director Judy Toombs left for a higher-paying job leading the Christian County ECC. In 2015, Lawrence gathered data on Logan’s ECC comparing it to other area agencies. She showed fiscal court where area 911 centers were paying up to $5 and $6 more an hour to their dispatchers.
“Area dispatch centers are very competitive and offer higher pay for less work,” said Lawrence over seven years ago. “We keep NCIC filing, which most area emergency dispatch centers do not. Some don’t even dispatch for their emergency medical services.” NCIC calls refer to wanted persons, stolen property, or domestic orders.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport along with magistrate Barry Wright sat down with Lawrence recently to discuss a restructuring of the center. “We felt this was a good time to make some changes,” said Davenport.
One of the changes came at the retirement of the assistant director Marsh Bailey. Although she has done an excellent job and will be missed, having served 17 years, the position of assistant will no longer be optional. Instead, that salary will be distributed among the other positions depending on education, training, and years of service. “Changing the salary schedule will hopefully help Mrs. Lawrence be able to recruit the help she needs,” said Davenport. “This department is the heartbeat of our community. We must take care of it.”
Along with recognizing the many roadblocks the ECC has to face, the fiscal court took steps this week to assure those who work there know beyond a doubt their importance by passing a resolution recognizing Logan dispatchers as First Responders.
“The state and the federal government have kicked around the idea of declaring 911 centers as First Responders. We are not waiting any longer for them to make this important decision,” said Davenport.
The resolution reads:
The Logan County Fiscal Court hereby recognizes that 911 Telecommunicators are a part of the critical infrastructure of the public safety framework, and without them, public safety would not be possible.
The fiscal court also recognizes that not only are they a First Responder, they are the first First Responder, and these selfless individuals make life-saving, split-second decisions, and those decisions make the difference in the outcome of the call.
The fiscal court recognizes that 911 Telecommunicators provide care and compassion to our citizens at their worst and most horrific moments, that many of these calls leave a traumatic effect on the 911 Telecommunicator, that PTSD and vicarious trauma are real issues in the 911 profession, and that this is substantiated by scholarly data. Regardless of the fact, the Logan County Fiscal Court acknowledges that 911 Telecommunicators must continue answering the calls, the radio, the text, or view the video of the emergency.
The fiscal court recognizes that more extensively than any other public safety official, the 911 Telecommunicator not only has to know their own agency protocols, they must additionally know the response protocols for every response event type and every response agency that utilizes their expertise. Furthermore, the position of a 911 Telecommunicator serves in the public safety framework as a mid-level management position by independently making executive decisions regarding the allocation of the communities’ resources. Additionally, they serve as the community’s public safety intelligence resource, collecting, analyzing, and distributing data to those public safety officials who otherwise would not have access to the data.
The fiscal court recognizes that Logan County 911 dispatchers go through an extensive background check including a suitability screener and polygraph, attend a mandatory four-week state training academy, along with an extensive inter-departmental training program, which totals more than 20 weeks of initial training. Additionally, they are required to do continuing education yearly.
The fiscal court recognizes that despite all of these requirements, stressors, and education and training in public safety, the Federal Office of Management and Budget classifies this group of individuals as clerical staff, but we dissent.
The Logan County Fiscal Court recognizes that a 911 Telecommunicator is far from clerical and supports the national movement to re-classify 911 Telecommunicators as First Responders, to truly recognize the work they do. Additionally, the Logan County Fiscal Court supports the 911 Saves Act to properly classify the profession of 911 Telecommunicators.
The Logan County Fiscal Court through this resolution shows its support to this special group of dedicated individuals as they will, through this resolution, be classified as First Responders.
