Logan County Lady Cougar Abby-Grace Forbes signed her letter of intent to play collegiate golf at Campbellsville University last Wednesday night at the Logan County CTC.
“I visited quite a few colleges but when I visited Campbellsville, it was gorgeous,” Abby-Grace Forbes said. “When I met all the people around me, they spent time with me. They wanted to make sure I was comfortable and Coach (Rick) Davis is going to take good care of me. He is truly amazing.”
Campbellsville University is a private Christian University in Campbellsville, Ky. A Baptist institution, the university has an enrollment of 12,000 students and is open to all students of all denominations. Founded in 1906 by the Russell Creek Baptist Association. The academy developed its offering and a four-year curriculum, becoming accredited as a college. With an expansion of graduate programs, the college gained university status in 1996.
Forbes has had an outstanding career with the Lady Cougars’ program. She was a KHSAA State Tournament qualifier in her junior and senior seasons. During her senior season, she finished in the top 10 to qualify for the 2-A State Tournament, was an All-State qualifier, placed 4th in the Region 3 Tournament to qualify for the state tournament, and had four top 10 tournament finishes.
“Abby-Grace had an excellent summer before her senior season,” Lady Cougars’ head coach Will Rosser said. “She had several Bluegrass Tour wins with several top-five finishes and finished in the top 10 among players in her class on the tour. Her season has to be among the top three players in the school’s history. Excellent senior season and she has meant everything to the Lady Cougars’ golf program. I am very thankful for her commitment, hard work, and being an excellent role model for the younger players. She is very well deserving of this opportunity.”
Being a freshman and as a new face joining the program can be tough but, she will have some very familiar faces, golfers that she is not only friends with but competed with in Region 3 that will be playing alongside her instead of competing with.
“I’m excited to play with two of my future teammates in Hallie Jo Simpson and Conleigh Wilson,” Forbes said. “It’s going to be different playing on the same team together instead of competing against each other. It is going to be nice.”
Tigers’ head coach Rick Davis says the jump from high school golf to collegiate golf will be tough in the beginning because, in most tournaments, the golfers will have to play two rounds of golf, 36 holes in one day, and then potentially follow up with 18 more holes of golf the very next day.
“I think I can mentally prepare by playing a lot of golf this summer and by playing in two and three-day tournaments to get me back into shape,” Forbes said. “When I am playing 36 holes, I just have to keep in mind that it’s another 18 holes. I can get through this and not get into my head thinking I am tired because that will get in my head and then I will be down on myself.”
Forbes is very grateful to all the wonderful people in her life that have supported her love of playing golf. She is also relieved that her decision is done and can finally decompress.
“Excited to finally get this done,” Forbes said. ”Having this weight off my shoulders feels great. I have been stressing about this since my junior year and to finally have this decision finalized tonight, feels amazing. Coach (Will) Rosser helped me a lot. Whenever I went to visit, I felt very confident that I was going to sleep on this. It was a decision that I did not want to take lightly. The next day, I knew what I wanted to do. Coach Rosser said if you feel comfortable and confident with your decision, I am going to support you. He was a tremendous help with his advice and reaching out to other coaches.”
“We talked about this for several months,” Rosser said. “I have been emailing several coaches in the area that I thought that she will fit in well with. I told her and her parents to pick out three to five schools that she was interested in and we would go to work from there. On her visit to Campbellsville, she fell in love with the campus and that was her decision.”
Forbes called Davis to inform him that she was ready to come to Campbellsville and become a Campbellsville Tiger. He was ecstatic with her decision to come and join the golf program.
Davis is graduating four seniors this season so it was important to him to find his nucleus with Abby-Grace along with Conleigh and Hallie Jo. They compete against each other and they want to be around each other. Katie Gray from Central Hardin will be joining the team and the three know her very well. We have a foundation where we can win some Mid-South Conference championships.
“I think we have our nucleus in place and I am not afraid to put them out there to compete,” Davis said. “I want to build with our local Kentucky kids and I think they take a lot of pride in that. When it gets to crunch time, they are going to compete. They won’t fold. I guarantee you, this won’t be the last time you hear from this group. They all have a strong work ethic. They will make some noise together.”
Forbes will be majoring in nursing.
“Campbellsville has a very strong nursing program,” Davis said. “Abby-Grace and her family made a huge impression on the people she met in the nursing program. They immediately contacted me to ask if she was coming. I called them and told them the next day that she was coming to Campbellsville and they were thrilled that she would join the nursing program. I am so thrilled. What a blessing.”
