Every good husband wants to be a good provider for his family. He looks for ways to make labor easier and life better for his wife as she goes about managing the household. I saw results of this kind of thinking by my father.
A girl of marrying age in that era had a hope chest that she gradually filled with domestic furnishings such as silver and linens in hope and anticipation of her future marriage. She might use a leather-covered trunk or a wooden box for storing these things.
The ultimate chest would have been crafted from cedar. The aroma of the cedar wood was pleasant and never completely faded away. It also was a protection against chewing insects like moths and silverfish.
My mother did not have a hope chest. Probably one reason was that several sisters were around, plus accumulating anything during the Great Depression years was not easy.
Soon after she and my father married in 1925, he made a cedar chest for his new bride. It is a lovely work of art, still in A-1 condition with its original clear varnish finish that shows off the beautiful grain of the wood.
The chest has never held pearls and diamonds, nor fur stoles, but it has protected handmade outgrown baby clothes, fine quilts, keepsake letters — and the now yellowed professionally-drawn plans with exact measurements for a cedar chest.
I look back on other projects that showed my father‘s caring in love. He built a wood bin as a section of the kitchen wall that was accessible from outside and inside. He would load the cut stove wood through a door at floor level outside and my mother could open a cabinet door and get wood to feed the fire in the range without having to go to the woodpile.
My mother’s wash bench was built at the height best suited for her frame and was large enough to accommodate two zinc washtubs side-by-side. She was not bothered by a back that would have hurt even worse if she had to adapt to the level of rickety chairs to hold the tubs. Another feature — the top of the bench — was made of slats, small space left between, so splashed water could run through and not run off the edge against her legs.
To my knowledge, my father never bought a wedding anniversary gift for my mother, nor took her out to eat on her birthday so she would not have to cook. He bought her instead peaches that were ripe from the orchard rather than a bouquet of roses cut from the gate arbor, but his love and appreciation showed in a lot of places.
