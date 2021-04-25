The All A Classic state tournament was held this weekend in Owensboro. The 4th Region champion Russellville Lady Panthers won two games on Saturday and an early morning game on Sunday. Bethlehem was the team who was able to knock Russellville out of the tournament after the fourth game.
Saturday featured lots of rain in Owensboro. The games were pushed back several hours before finally starting in the afternoon. The Lady Panthers beat Lexington Christian, 11-2. A’miyah Collier was the winning pitcher, allowing no hits and no runs. Addie Mosier secured the win with an inning of pitching. Collier also hit a triple in the first game.
Later in the evening, Coach Ryan Davenport’s team defeated Somerset 4-3. Collier was once again the winning pitcher. She struck out seven. Chloe Witescarver hit a 2-run home run to send the game into extra innings. Crissy Higgins got the game-winning hit, scoring Madison Penrod.
On Sunday morning at 8 am, Russellville took the field and played a close game against Knott County Central. They won the game 5-4. Turtle Bell hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to win the game. Collier struck out nine and got the win after coming in the game as a relief pitcher.
Bethlehem was next on the schedule for the Lady Panthers. Russellville struggled to put runs on the board late in the game and fell 9-4. The Lady panthers led the game 4-2 after three innings, but Bethlehem scored four in the fourth to take the lead for good.
The Russellville will visit Todd County this evening for a district matchup.
