AUG. 10
Logan Joint City/County Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting
The next Logan Joint Cities/County Planning and Zoning meeting will be held on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the Chamber of Commerce on the square in downtown Russellville.
AUG. 11
Logan County Preschool Screenings
Logan County Schools is now scheduling preschool screenings for the 2023-24 school year. The screening will be held Friday, Aug. 11 at the Logan County Career & Technical Center. Please call for an appointment at 270-726-2436.
Auburn’s Glow In the Park 5K Run/Walk
Auburn Tourism is holding a 5K Run at the McCutchen Coke Municipal Park in Auburn on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. Check-In begins at 6 p.m. This year a Stroller Runner category has been added. Registration is now $30 until race time. To register, contact Auburn Tourism.
AUG. 12, 19, 26
Logan County Archives Saturday Hours
The Logan County Archives will be open for research and or tours of the Old Jail and Jailer’s residence at 278 West 4th St., Russellville, from 8 a.m. to noon. No appointment is necessary. Groups welcome (10 or more, please call ahead so extra volunteers can be brought in to help.) For more information call (270)-726-8179. Regular weekly hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
AUG. 12
Dog Days of Summer Festival
The Dog Days of Summer Festival will be held in downtown Auburn on Aug. 12 with many events including vendors, food trucks, a kiddie parade, a coloring contest, a dunking booth, a silent auction, a raffle, carnival games, and lots more. Events begin at 3 p.m.
Auburn Party on the Square
Come on down to Auburn’s Historical Square on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. as we bring back one of our all-time favorites Hold Your Horses. They will be the finale of our annual Dog Days of Summer Festival. It’s gonna be a fun-filled afternoon with lots of events planned. Vendors, carnival games, silent auction, dunking booth, kiddie parade, coloring contest, food trucks, and lots of fun.
AUG. 18
Good Samaritan Open House
Logan County Good Samaritan will be having an open house on Aug. 18 at 12 p.m., located at 602 E 4th St. in Russellville. Tour the new expansion and have a bite of lunch after the ribbon cutting.
AUG. 19
Adairville Wildcat Jr. Pro Football and Cheer Send-Off
Adairville Wildcats Jr. Pro football and Cheer will kick off their Football Season on Aug. 19 in Greenbrier, Tenn. Everyone is invited to pack the Adairville Square at noon with your blow horns, confetti, pompoms, and cheer, Yell, and scream for our very own football team and cheerleaders!
Auburn Party on the Square
Live Wire is back this month for some great music at our monthly Party on the Square Summer Concert Series on Aug. 19. Make sure to come on down to the square for this free family-friendly event. Make sure to remember to bring your chairs and there will also be food trucks available to serve your hungry appetite. Our Food Trucks this month will be Backwoods Grillin’, Wrap & Roll, Rita’s Italian Ice, and Carriage House Vineyards.
Adairville Trade Days on the Square
Come to Adairville for Trade Days on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month. Come on out and support those vendors and the distillery.
Aug. 26
Logan County Clerk’s Office Saturday Hours
The Logan County Clerk’s Office, located at 229 W. 3rd St. Russellville, will be open on Saturday, Aug. 26 for vehicle licensing and renewing tags only from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you have questions, you may call 270-726-6061 during regular office hours Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Isaiah 117 House Expansion Presentation
There will be an informational presentation about the Isaiah 117 House expansion coming to Logan County on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office located at 255 John Paul Avenue, Russellville. The goal of Isaiah 117 House is the change the way foster care begins. Anyone interested in volunteering, supporting, or partnering with Isaiah 117 House should plan to attend. For more information, contact Lori Gafford at loir.gafford@isaiah117house.com.
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will have its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. We are located at 717 S. Main Street in Lewisburg. Signs will be posted.
