This time of year can be more financially challenging, making ends meet with the holiday meals and gift giving added to the regular monthly stresses. It can also be a lonely time for those estranged from their families or away from home. If you find yourself in either or both of these categories, know there is help available and that you don’t have to spend Thanksgiving alone.
If you need help providing a Thanksgiving meal for your family, the United Pentecostal Church of Russellville, located at 316 E. 9th St., is hosting a Thanksgiving Meal Kit Giveaway. Each kit includes a turkey, boxed potatoes, gravy mix, two cans of green beans, two boxes of each mac & cheese and stovetop stuffing, and rolls. The kits will be available on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. There is a limit of one kit per family while supplies last.
For families with students in the Russellville Independent School System, a meal drive is happening this week. Items being collected include serving disposables, décor, candles, canned goods, pre-made rolls, and 2-liter drinks. For more information, contact Cameron Kisselbaugh via email cameron.kisselbaugh@russellville.kyschools.us.
If spending the holiday alone is in your future, but you’d rather not do that, you have an opportunity to gather at one of four local Community Thanksgiving dinners between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The meal offered includes turkey or ham, dressing, gravy, roll, mashed potatoes, green beans and Big Time pie. Sit down locations this year are at Mt. Pleasant Church in Lewisburg, Adairville Baptist Church, Auburn Fire Department and Russellville Teen Center on 3rd Street.
Delivery of a Thanksgiving meal is available to any Logan County location by calling 270-726-2468 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. before the holiday. Volunteer delivery drivers are needed; if interested in helping, go to any serving location by 9 a.m.
Donations are needed to help with the Community Thanksgiving, if you’d like to donate, make your check to Logan Ministerial Association and send to Bro. Nick Stamps, Post Oak Church, 900 Bluegrass Ave., Russellville, KY 42276.
