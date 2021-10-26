On Thursday, Oct. 21st, the Russellville-Logan County Airport conducted an emergency training in conjunction with Logan County Emergency Management and several other local emergency services.
The drill included a 12-passenger aircraft that crashed at the beginning of the runway when its landing gear failed, causing the plane to roll and break in half. A jet cockpit and fuselage, loaned out by the Bowling Green Fire Department, made the exercise very real, said Terry Cole, Assistant Director of the Logan County Emergency Management.
Participating in the drill were the Russellville Rural and City Fire Departments, the Russellville Police and Logan County Sheriff’s Departments, Air Evac, Logan County’s Ambulance Service, the Burden Bearer Chaplins, and Logan Memorial Hospital.
“The Russellville-Logan County Airport reached out to Emergency Management to facilitate the exercise,” said Cole who feels it went really well.
“One of the reasons why you have an exercise like this is to identify where you need to improve and be prepared if something like this occurs in the future,” said Cole. The leaders of the emergency service agencies will now sit down together and discuss the exercise, looking at ways to make the response better.
Cassie Sobey, Manager of the Russellville-Logan County Airport said, “All the residents of the City of Russellville and Logan County can certainly be proud of the incredible professional emergency resources they have available to them.”
Sobey added that Cole did a fantastic job in bringing everyone together and overseeing the drill. She also mentioned the Russellville and Logan County law enforcement, Logan County EMS, Air Evac, the Chaplin Service headed up by Mike Humble, the fire departments, and Chief Cheryl Allen from Russellville Rural Fire who was in charge of incident command. Sobey thanked the Bowling Green Fire Department for loaning the jet cockpit and fuselage for the exercise, and Tom Moore from Utility Precast Products for arranging the transport of the equipment.
“Training exercises like this are imperative for the airport to ensure the emergency service knows where everything is located, and training for me as Airport Manager to make sure the proper protocols are followed. I did indeed learn a great deal from this exercise and would like to thank all those involved for doing such an incredible job,” said Sobey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.