Simpson County’s unemployment rate rose four tenths of one% from May to June.
It was Simpson County’s second straight monthly increase. The unemployment rate rose seven tenths of one percent in May.
Kentucky Labor Force estimates place June’s preliminary rate at 4.1%. May’s revised rate was 3.7%.
Simpson County’s June 2023 unemployment rate was one tenth of one percent below the June 2022 rate of 4.2%.
During June 2023 Simpson County had a civilian labor force of 8,979 people of which 8,611 were employed leaving 368 unemployed.
Simpson County’s unemployment rate was lower than the Barren River Area Development District’s 4.4%, lower than the state’s 4.5% and higher than the nation’s 3.8%.
Simpson County along with Logan County and Monroe County had the district’s lowest unemployment rate in June at 4.1% each. Edmonson County’s 5.5% was the highest.
Allen County’s rate was 4.4%. Warren County’s was 4.3%. Unemployment rates rose in 53 counties between June 2022 and June 2023, fell in 47, and stayed the same in 20 counties. Carroll, Spencer and Woodford counties recorded Kentucky’s lowest jobless rates in June 2023 at 3.5% each. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9.7%.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than to count the number of people who are working. Civilian labor force statistics include persons who are actively seeking employment, not those who have not looked for work during the past four weeks.
— Submitted
(0) comments
