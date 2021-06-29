4th of July Kiddie Parade CanceledThe Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution regrets to announce the 2021 Bob and Joyce Guion 4th of July Kiddie parade will not take place this year. The time constraints put on our event planning by the many uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic have brought us to make this decision. We are sorry for any disappointment caused by the cancellation of this very popular annual event and hope to resume it on July 4th, 2022.
Courts Being Conducted In PersonAll court appearances are now being conducted in person for both District and Circuit Courts. Driver’s Licensing has reopened for address changes, renewals, and transfers Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Our next scheduled Saturday is June 12th from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Real IDs are only being issued by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and our closest regional location is in Bowling Green at 360 E 8th Avenue, Suite 111. (270-746-7493). Written tests have also resumed with no appointment required, and are held Mondays and Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Road tests are scheduled through the Kentucky State Police at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/.../Driver-License-Road.
Tuesday, June 29
Pop-up Library — Russellville
Join the staff of the Logan County Public Library at the Russellville City Park for crafts and activities with the library! Today at 10 a.m.
