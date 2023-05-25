A kingdom that cannot be shaken, declares the inspired writer of Hebrews, in chapter 12 verse 26-28. That is, a kingdom that will remain intact after all the material things of this world are gone. But, just what is this kingdom that cannot be shaken? Jesus promised to build his church that would stand forever and to give his apostles the keys to his kingdom. (Matt. 16:18-19). Again in Col. 1:13,18, we see that the kingdom is identified as the church. “Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness and translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son. He is the head of the body, the church, who is the beginning, the first born from the dead, that in all things he might have the preeminence.” The kingdom is therefor clearly identified as the church, the body of Christ
There are those even today who wait on an earthly kingdom, and scoff at the idea that Christ’s kingdom has already been established. Yet Jesus clearly states that in the lifetime of his apostles, they would see his everlasting kingdom, open to all people and nations, established on earth. (Matt. 16:28, Dan.7:13-14)
When the Lord promised to build his church, he also promised that the gates of hades, that is the devil, would not prevail against it. Even though the kingdom will never fall, Satan will use every effort to keep as many from being saved as possible. In Luke 8:11, Jesus tells us that the word of God is the seed of the kingdom. Just as Satan used the word of God to deceive Eve in the garden, so he now tries to deceive the world by taking the word from the hearts of men lest they believe and be saved. (Luke 8:12) Even after one hears, believes, repents, confesses, is baptized and added to the kingdom, a stern warning is given to Christians, “Be sober, be watchful, for your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walks about, seeking whom he may devour.” (I Peter 5:8) The next verse admonishes us to resist the devil and his devises. The Lord, Jesus, to protect his church, gives us the strength of his might to stand against the wiles of the devil. (Eph. 6:10-11)
Unbelievers still scoff at the word (seed) of the kingdom today, just as they did in the days of Jesus. The word is still the power to save those who believe and this power will assure the church, his kingdom, will stand forever, just as Jesus promised it would.
False teachers tried to shake the kingdom 2000 years ago and they are still very much active today. Many subvert the gospel today with false teachings and false religions, but the truth has and always will prevail. We must receive the word with all readiness of mind, but like the Bereans, examine the scriptures daily to make sure what we hear is true. (Acts 17:11) Every generation will see its share of false teachers, who proclaim lies, but God’s truth is still truth, and Jesus will never allow his kingdom to be destroyed.
Jesus so loved his church that he gave his life to sanctify and cleanse it, that it should be holy and without blemish. (Eph. 5:23,27) Jesus has promised to be with and protect those who keep his commandments, (his church, his kingdom), even to the end of the world. (Matt. 28:20) We know Jesus is able to guard that which we have committed to him in his kingdom, and we can rest assured that his promise is true. (II Tim. 1:12, Heb. 10:23) Jesus is head of the church and has promised to save those in his body. (Eph. 5:23) I think the bottom line to all things is most aptly stated in Romans 8:31, “If God be for us, who can be against us?”
We invite all who would, to come together with us each Sunday morning at Kedron on the Coopertown Road, Russellville, Kentucky, to worship God in spirit and in truth. We neither add to God’s word or take from it. Bible study at 10:00 and Worship at 11:00. If anyone has questions: please call 270-657-2455.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.