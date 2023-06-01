For the first time since 2017 and the first time in the history of Kentucky Proud Park, which opened in 2019, the Kentucky Wildcats will be hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional starting Friday when the Cats take on No. 4 seed Ball State while No. 2 seed West Virginia and No. 3 seed Indiana make the trip to Lexington and play the nightcap of Friday’s first round.
Kentucky will be the No. 12 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and its regional is paired with the Baton Rouge regional hosted by No. 5 overall seed LSU.
The most significant advantage of playing at home to start its NCAA Tournament journey will be the support from Big Blue Nation that helped Kentucky Baseball draw several record crowds during its impressive 36-18 regular season.
“I’m thankful that they’re gonna get this opportunity to play in the first regional here, at Kentucky Proud Park,” head coach Nick Mingione said Monday. “That’s why you invest $49 million into this beautiful stadium is to host postseason events.
“Our fans, they rally behind our guys. They make a huge difference and we have an opportunity to create a home field advantage.”
With all three teams making the trip to Lexington all in reasonable driving proximity, keeping the stadium as blue as possible will be one of the biggest keys to Kentucky’s success as all of UK’s potential opponents are well suited to handle Kentucky Proud Park’s turf field and dimensions.
West Virginia, Indiana and Ball State all, like Kentucky, play on turf fields, thus are comfortable handling the hops ground balls and handling the pain the turf sometimes can cause on feet.
As for dimensions, all four teams are accustomed to playing in pitcher’s parks. The shallowest part of Kentucky Proud Park is down the right field line, which is 320 feet while right center field sits 365 feet from home plate, center field is 400 feet, left center field 375 feet and left field 335 feet.
West Virginia’s Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark dimensions are 325 feet to left and right field, 375 feet to right and left center field and 400 to center field. Indiana’s Bart Kaufman Field’s dimensions are 330 feet to left field 370 feet to left center field, 400 feet to center, 380 feet to right center and 340 feet to right field, while Ball State’s Ball Diamond at First Merchants Ballpark Complex plays to the dimensions of 325 feet down the right and left field lines, 365 in the gaps and 400 feet to center field.
No team played more small ball in the SEC than Kentucky, who led the conference in sac-bunts and stolen bases but finished last in the league in home runs. That style of play came in large part due to the turf and dimensions of Kentucky Proud Park.
One of the teams UK will have to get through to advance to Super Regional play nearly the same game as Kentucky in large part due to its home ballpark’s similar dimensions.
West Virginia finished regular season play 12th in America with 121 stolen bases, 32 more than Kentucky’s SEC-leading 89. The Mountaineers laid down 33 sac-bunts, ranking tied for 41st in the country compared to Kentucky’s 53, which ranked sixth most and posted a team batting average of .295, ranking 70th in the country. Meanwhile, WVU hit only 76 homers ranking middle of the pack in the Big 12.
“It sounds like two teams that are trying to do a lot of same things,” Mingione said of a potential matchup with the Mountaineers. “So obviously, a super talented team. They are a team well-coached, but it sounds like they’re trying to do some of the same things we are, so that’d be an interesting matchup for sure.”
Not only are all four teams comfortable with turf and large dimensions, but they’re also successful. UK posted a 25-6 home record, WVU went 18-6 at home, Indiana went 16-8 and Ball State was 13-6.
As for the three visitors, all played quality baseball away from home which should keep them unphased heading into Lexington.
WVU went 19-10 away from Morgantown, Indiana went 13-11 away from Bloomington and Ball State went 16-14 away from Muncie.
Thus with familiarity in ballpark dimensions and turf, playing strong on the road and in WVU’s case, knowing how to play small ball, the biggest separator for Kentucky will easily be Big Blue Nation, who in 2017 packed Cliff Hagan Stadium to create an environment that was too much for opponents, especially NC State, who UK beat in the championship game to handle.
“We know our ballpark the best. We know every part about it. Teams coming in, they’re just trying to get used to it when we already just put our foot to the pedal, but the fans make the big difference,” catcher Devin Burkes said.
“Big Blue come out. We need you ... nothing better to do.”
