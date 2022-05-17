May is National Water Safety Month, so it’s a great time to discuss some of the myths around swimming as families in our area get set for a trip to the pool, lake, or beach. While time around the water can be fun, it can also be extremely dangerous. According to the CDC, an average of 11 people die by drowning each day- and many of these tragedies are preventable with a little education.
The scary part? Some people just don’t know what is “ok” and what is not when it comes to spending time around the water.
That’s why the experts at the local British Swim School are launching the “Myths of Water Safety” education campaign. It is an effort to debunk many of the “facts” that are repeated from one generation to the next.
“We hear these things from parents all the time — part of my job is to really help educate and decrease the misconceptions about water safety,” said Melissa McGarvey, Aquatics Director for British Swim School. “We are excited about this campaign because it will educate the community and, hopefully, save lives!”
Myths of Water Safety
“My child is safe as long as she is wearing floats or water wings”
Why this is a myth:
They should never be used in place of supervision.
They are better than nothing, but parents should be in the water and watching kids even if the child is wearing floaties.
Floats and water wings are easily and quickly removed by children.
They should NEVER be a substitute for proper survival skills.
“I will be able to hear a struggle if there’s a problem. It’s ok to read my book while the kids play in the pool.”
Why this is a myth:
Drowning is silent! It’s not like it’s portrayed in television or movies where a child is splashing and screaming for help.
Drowning is fast and can happen in less than one minute.
“The kiddie pool is safe.”
Why this is a myth:
Drownings can occur in less than two inches of water. Nobody of water should be considered safe.
Parents should always keep a close eye on children when in any kind of backyard or kiddie pool.
“My kids don’t really need swim lessons because I am always watching.”
Why this is a myth:
Nearly 70% of drownings for kids ages 4 and under happen during “non-swim” times. For example, a child falls in a pool, pond, or lake.
Proper swim lessons can reduce drowning by up to 88% and can equip kids with skills to survive water accidents
“You don’t really have to worry about kids drowning when there are lots of people around.”
Why this is a myth:
Since drowning is silent, it is very possible for a child to drown in a crowded pool without someone noticing.
There is no safety in numbers when it comes to drowning, so parents should always appoint a “water watcher” who keeps two, undistracted eyes on kids at all times. That means no cell phones or alcohol.
