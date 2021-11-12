Shoe Box Ministry
If you are participating in Operation Christmas Child and are filling shoeboxes, you can drop them off locally from Nov. 15-22 at New Vision Community Church. Monday and Tuesday drop-off is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday drop-off is from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday drop-off is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday drop-off is from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. New Vision is located at 111 McDonald Street, Russellville.
Friday, Nov. 12
Veteran’s Day Celebration
There will be a Veteran’s Day Celebration held Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. at Adairville School. If you or someone in your family would like to be recognized, please contact the school at 270-539-7711. Veterans and their families are invited to attend the ceremony and be recognized.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Grand Opening of the American Legion
A grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony held by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce will be held Saturday, Nov. 13th at 12 p.m. for the new American Legion Post 29, located at 450 Farmers Drive, Russellville. Everyone is invited to attend this exciting event for those who have served our country.
Gospel Singing
Mark your calendars for the Gospel group Gold City coming to Russellville all the way from Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 13th. Doors open at 5:30 pm. Brought to you by Kirby Funeral Services, Clay’s Towing and Auto Body, ECC pressure washing, Walnut Grove Parkside, and more. This is a free event and will be at Walnut Grove Parkside in Russellville.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Auburn Baptist Homecoming
Auburn Baptist Church will be having its homecoming Sunday, Nov. 14th beginning at 10 a.m. with singing from the Brown family. Regular services will follow at 11 a.m. and a potluck meal will be served after the service. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, Nov. 15
Chat with the Chief
You have the opportunity to Chat with the Chief of the Auburn Police Department on Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Auburn Senior Center. There is no agenda or speeches. This is a time for one on one conversations to address concerns in the community. Snacks and drinks will be included.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Enduring Heroes Event
Creekwood Nursing & Rehabilitation will be hosting an event Tuesday, Nov. 16 to honor its “Enduring Heroes.” These individuals were employed in the skilled nursing center at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and have remained throughout to serve the residents in their community. Please join us in celebrating these amazing individuals.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Christmas Open House
Christmas Open House for Russellville’s downtown merchants is Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1-5 p.m. Businesses in the downtown will be decorated for the season and open to the public for Christmas shopping with door prizes and refreshments for the public. A program with a list of all participating businesses and a map will be provided to the public on this day.
Christmas Bazaar
A Christmas Bazaar will be held Sunday, Nov. 21 from 12-5 p.m. at the old Armory building, 190 South Winter Street, Russellville. Shop local vendors. For more information, contact Katie Sandlin at 270-646-0400.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The 3rd annual Russellville Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Wednesday, Nov. 24th from 5 p.m. until it is gone. The event is being sponsored by Humble Activities and will be held at the KP Hall, 428 East 5th Street, Russellville. There will be free food, drinks, and music to enjoy.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Women in Business
Join us as the Women in Business of Logan County celebrate the Holiday Season with a Christmas Candy making event on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Price includes lunch, candy-making class, and free candy to take home. Enjoy the company of local businesswomen at beautiful Flint Ridge- The McCuddy Home. RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 24th. Limited Tickets are available- register today! For more information, please call the Logan County Chamber of Commerce at 270-726-2206.
Dec. 3 & 4
Live Nativity in Lewisburg
During this season of COVID, the Annual Live Nativity in Lewisburg will continue to be a “drive-through” Living Nativity for two nights, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4 from 5-8 p.m. at McKinney Park. It will begin by turning on Stacker Street, going around McKinney Park, and exiting back onto Stacker. There will be a small “take out” meal available. Once again this is a different season, with a different look, but the same message of Jesus is what we want to be the main focus.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Schochoh Christmas Parade
Schochoh’s Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 5th at 2 p.m. This year the parade committee will be honoring long-time parade announcer the late Mr. Bobby Blackford. Bobby’s wife, Carolyn will be Grand Marshal. Bobby dedicated many years to volunteering for this special event. Regretfully, there will be no BBQ served after the parade this year due to caution over COVID-19. If you need more information, contact Jennifer Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.