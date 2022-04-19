A new outdoor tornado siren in Adairville is scheduled to be installed and tested Tuesday, April 19th sometime after 11 a.m.
It may take several times to test the new siren to make sure it operates correctly. In doing this, since it is being put on the same system as the sirens already located in the county, all other sirens may sound off as well.
If severe weather is in the forecast on this day, the siren’s installation and testing will be held at a later date.
