On Dec. 17, 2021, a Logan County Grand Jury indicted Gabriel S. Scott, 37, of Olmstead, on one count of sexual abuse 1st degree.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, on or between July 1, 2009, through July 1, 2010, Scott committed the offense of sexual abuse 1st degree when he had sexual contact with a minor child less than 12-years of age.
A summons was issued for Scott to appear at an arraignment in Logan County Court on Jan. 13, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.