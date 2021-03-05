A year ago, no one would have predicted how the world was going to change. COVID-19 has forced everyone to live differently than before. Masks, quarantines, sanitizing, online jobs, and classes have all become part of the “new normal.” What school looks like has also changed. In-person instruction has been transformed into remote learning through Zooms and Facetime and conference calls. Students have attended school in strange new ways: on the hybrid schedule, through small learning communities, and at local churches. Teachers have made home visits and even taught in students’ front yards. However, with all the many changes COVID-19 has brought, one thing has remained consistent and even become stronger — relationships.
On Tuesday, March 2nd, nearly a year from traditional school being dismantled due to COVID restrictions and over a week of being out for snow, those personal relationships that had been formed through a computer screen had a grand face-to-face meeting on the front of Adairville School.
Students were greeted by staff decked in school colors, noisemakers clanging, horns blaring, and eyes reflecting the smiles on their masked faces. Balloons of school colors — red, white, and black — decorated the front porch as students enthusiastically entered the school. “Welcome Back,” “Celebrate,” and other upbeat music pumped through the hallways; teachers danced at their doors as students arrived. No doubt it was a grand reunion — not just for staff and students, but for friends as well. Some classmates had not been face-to-face since March of 2020.
For Adairville students, the anticipation began with a social media countdown, funny videos of teachers turning cartwheels in the hall, and jumping for joy to have kids back. Special treats were planned for the first day back — cookies and cupcakes for everyone. Some teachers draped Hawaiian leis around the necks of students; others had treat bags on each desk. “These are traditions I hope we continue. Regardless of circumstances, we should always make kids feel loved and valued and eager to be in their school,” said Principal Lori Bouldin. “Excitement about school is a beautiful thing!”
Starting back to school at full capacity (whether in the fall or in the spring) isn’t all fun and games, however. Strict procedures for masking, cleaning, and distancing must be taught and revisited frequently so that students can be safe and in-person learning can continue. Behavior expectations had to be addressed and schedules had to be shared as if it were a brand new year. Even safety procedures such as earthquake, fire, tornado, and lockdown drills had to be practiced. “It’s like the first day of school except we already know so much about our students,” says Kerry Holloman, a 5th-6th grade special education teacher. “It’s been something we have all looked forward to for a long time!”
The culminating event for this exciting return-to-school will be held on Thursday, March 4th, where the community-at-large will join the reunion. Bingo Night, sponsored by the Adairville FRYSC under the leadership of Director Danielle Violette, is expected to have a huge turnout. Families will drive through to pick up their Bingo cards and stamps, as well as a free bagged meal, then park in the school lot. Numbers will be called via Facebook Live, and the winners will honk their horns and flash their lights, signaling teachers and staff who will be circulating in the parking lot to bring them a prize. Having the entire Adairville Family together will be the capstone of an incredible week. “It’s been so satisfying to have some normalcy again,” says middle school reading teacher Jennifer Robertson. “Adairville School has always been an anchor in this community, and it finally feels like we are once again.”
“Students’ reactions were priceless,” says Librarian Melinda Garrett. “It’s been the sweetest first day of school I can ever remember because we were all so anxious to be back!” It was a special treat for teachers to hear it wasn’t just friends that students were anxious to see; they were so excited to see them and participate in their classes.
The old adage has been proved true: “Absence makes the heart grow fonder.”
Not all students have chosen to return to in-person classes, though Adairville’s population of virtual learners is greatly reduced. “We are continuing to work at making remote students feel valued and included, all the while challenging them to grow and learn,” says Brianna Costello, 3rd-grade teacher. Though teachers have a packed day, they are working long past the final bell to record instructional videos, host Zoom meetings, and connect with virtual students. The Adairville Family as a whole holds on to the hope that someday soon — maybe fall of 2021 — that all students will be able to return safely to an even greater school reunion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.