Spring Soccer
Registration for Spring Soccer through Russellville Parks & Rec will be held on Jan. 25, 27, and Feb. 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17 for ages 4-14. Sign-ups will be held during office hours Monday through Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Please call ahead to assure someone is in the office at 270-726-5033. Children must be 4 by Feb. 28. In order to be eligible for the U-12 age group, children must remain 12 years throughout the entire season. The fee is $40.
Friday, Feb. 4Basketball Court Dedication
On Friday, Feb. 4, before the Russellville girls and boys District matchup against Todd County Central, Russellville Schools will be dedicating the basketball court in Jim Young Gymnasium to legendary Panther Basketball player and coach Phil Todd. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Also recognized this night will be the 2001 State Tournament team at halftime of the boys game.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
LEAD/IDA Meetings
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
