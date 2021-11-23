A long-awaited trial is now over in Logan County and Demetrius Roberson, 27, who took the life of a young mother while holding her child will spend at least 25 years behind bars.
Roberson was found guilty of murder by a jury of his peers on Thursday, Nov. 18th, and sentenced to Life Without Parole (until 25 years have been served). The is one step below the maximum penalty that Commonwealth Attorney Niel Kerr asked for.
“Demetrius Roberson fired 11 shots inside a small apartment occupied by two young mothers, Lexus Bell and Estoria Mordica, and nine children. One of those shots killed Lexus Bell while she was holding her son, in the first hour of his first birthday. Some of those shots traveled into an adjacent apartment,” said Attorney Kerr. “This could have been a massacre. Not a single person in law enforcement locally can recall anything in the history of our community where there was such potential for so many lives to be lost. One life was needlessly lost, and it could have been 11.”
Kerr said he is grateful that justice was finally delivered for Lexus, Estoria, and each of the children that were that night. “I am hopeful that Lexus’s family will finally be able to mourn their loss. We should all keep them in our prayers,” said Kerr.
While Mr. Roberson is eligible for parole in 25 years, said Kerr, it is his hope that he serves his Life sentence. “Anyone capable of a massacre should never walk our streets again,” Kerr said.
Kerr added if it were not for the hard work of Det. Kenneth Edmonds and the Russellville Police Department, there would have been no chance at justice in this case. “If it weren’t for the grace of God, there would have been no justice in this case,” said Kerr.
Lexus Bell, 21 at the time of her murder, is the daughter of John Terry and Wendy Bell Hardimon. She attended Russellville High School and was a manager at McDonald’s. She leaves a small son behind.
