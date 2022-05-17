If you frequent the library, you may have noticed our hours have been a little wacky lately. A lot of this is due to numerous staff trainings. While I know the frustration of showing up at a place and finding out its closed is super annoying, I want to explain the long-term benefits of what our staff have been up to.
The staff at the library are its most important resource, and the training they complete is an investment in that resource.
In March, we were closed for two days for our staff to attend the Kentucky Public Library Association conference in Bowling Green. This annual conference moves around, and when it is close, we try to take full advantage. Fourteen of our staff were able to attend all or part of the conference, and even gave a couple of presentations. Staff learned about innovative ideas that have been successful at other public libraries, networked with their peers, and visited with vendors who supply technology, equipment, and more to libraries. They came back invigorated with great ideas and a reenergized about our mission.
In April, we closed on Good Friday for staff development day. Staff were trained on some skills that were unpleasant, but important in our modern world—self-defense, and how to spot, prevent, and report child abuse. Time was also devoted to larger discussions about improving library operations and promoting library resources effectively. Having staff involved in these types of activities makes for a better library experience for the whole community.
Speaking of getting staff involved in making decisions that improve the library, staff have recently participated in a three-part training that met in March, April, and May. Each meeting made us open a little later, but provided a valuable opportunity for interaction. Each member of the staff was led through an exercise where they examined the strengths and weaknesses of the organization, themselves as an individual employee, and even the opportunity to tell me how I was performing. This feedback has already started making an impact on our organization.
In early May, we were closed so staff could take a Red Cross course in Adult and Pediatric First Aid, CPR, and AED training. Seven of our staff—including all of our regular programmers and a handful of staff that work directly with the public—are now certified thanks to this opportunity. We also completed a training on blood borne pathogens, and how to keep ourselves—and others—safe in an emergency. This has already served as the catalyst to make sure we have all of the supplies, procedures, and know-how in place to be ready should an emergency occur.
None of this amazing learning even counts the hundreds of hours per year that our staff attend in-person and virtual sessions that do not cause us to close the library. Our staff are amazing people, and as they continue to learn and grow as people and as employees, they are better able to serve you and the rest of the community. So while I know some of our recently schedules have been odd, it is so we can provide you with the best possible library experience now and into the future.
