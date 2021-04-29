Logan County once again had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state when the most recently statistics were released last week from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.
The jobless rate in Logan County for March was just 3.9%. That was up slightly from February when it was 3.6%.
Still only Oldham, Todd and Woodford counties had a lower rate. Each of those three had unemployment at 3.8%.
Logan’s rate was the lowest among the 10-county Barren River Area Development District. Allen County had the second lowest rate in the region at 4.2%.
Other neighboring Kentucky counties included Warren County (4.5%), Simpson County (4.4%), Butler County (4.9%) and Muhlenberg County (6.9%).
Over the past year, the rate dropped in Logan County. It was 4.6% at the same point in 2020.
That was the trend over most of the state as unemployment rates fell in 81 Kentucky counties between March 2020 and March 2021, rose in 31, and stayed the same in eight counties.
Oldham, Todd and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the Commonwealth at 3.8% each. They were followed by Logan, Shelby, Spencer and Washington counties, 3.9% each; and Green, Scott and Taylor counties, 4% each.
Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.6%. It was followed by Harlan County, 9.4%; Martin County, 9.3%; Breathitt County, 8.6%; Leslie County, 8.5%; Carter, Lewis and Menifee counties, 8.4%; Elliott County, 8.3%; and Johnson County, 8%.
Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5% for March 2021, and 6.2% for the nation.
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted March 2021 unemployment rate was released on April 15, 2021. In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings.
Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
