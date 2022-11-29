DEC. 2Annual Live Nativity
The Annual Live Nativity in Lewisburg will continue to be a “drive-through” Living Nativity for two nights, Friday & Saturday, Dec. 2 & 3 from 5-8 p.m. at McKinney Park. It will begin by turning on Stacker Street, go around McKinney Park, and exit back onto Stacker. There will be a small “take out” meal available or a sit-in meal at the United Methodist Church. The message of Jesus is what we want to be the main focus. Everyone is welcome to this free event.
Holiday Market Preview Party
Holiday Market Preview Party at South Union Shaker Village on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Reservations are required at 270-542-4167.
Christmas Tree Lighting
There will be a Christmas Tree Lighting downtown in Auburn at 7 p.m.
DEC. 3
Holiday Market
South Union Shaker Village will host a Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DEC. 4Christmas at Flint Ridge
Christmas at Flint Ridge, 715 Bores Road, Adairville. Santa Claus will be there along with Christmas carolers from 1-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or by visiting Flintridge The McCuddy Home on Facebook.
Schochoh’s Annual Christmas Parade and Candlelight Service
Schochoh’s annual Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Schochoh. A band will be playing at the Schochoh Community Center with a silent auction after. Free BBQ will be served. There will be a Christmas Candlelight Service at Red River Meeting House at 4 p.m. following.
DEC. 9December to Remember
Concerned Citizens of Logan County have collaborated with Walmart and Ski-Daddy’s to bring the annual “December to Remember” event to be held Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at the KP Hall on 428 E. 5th Street in Russellville. One parent will be allowed to shop free for each child. Any parent who shops for more than one child must present proof that the child resides in the home. Acceptable ID includes an SS card, food stamp letter, or any government-issued ID. Upon arrival, please remain in your vehicle until instructed to come in and shop.
DEC. 10
Shop for Parents
On Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., young people in the community grades 1-12 will be able to shop for free for parents at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th Street, Russellville. This event is being held by the Concerned Citizens of Logan County in collaboration with Walmart and Ski-Daddy’s.
Quality Christmas Parade
Come celebrate the 12 days of Christmas at the Quality Christmas Parade held Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Line up starts at 12 p.m. at the Old Andrews Store, Hwy 106 East, Quality, Ky. Free chili and hot dogs after the parade at the Quality Baptist Church (weather permitting). For more information, contact Reed Forgy at 270-847-6138.
Lewisburg Christmas Parade
Lewisburg will hold its Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. in downtown Lewisburg.
Cookies With Santa
South Central Bank is making plans for Santa’s sleigh to make a stop in Russellville. The bank will host a Cookies with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 10, at its branch in the Logan Plaza, located at 1118 W 9th St., Russellville. This event is the perfect opportunity to start making some family holiday memories while enjoying cookies with Santa. Kids of all ages are encouraged to come and meet Santa from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be cookies & other refreshments to enjoy, photographs, door prizes and much more. Make plans to jumpstart your holiday season at Cookies with Santa! The event is free and open to the public. For additional information, please call 270-946-7128.
DEC. 11Auburn Christmas Parade
Auburn will hold its Christmas parade on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
DEC. 14Free Senior Boxes
Concerned Citizens of Logan Cunty are hosting Christmas Senior Boxes on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th Street, Russellville. These boxes will be for people 65 and older. They will include toilet paper, paper towels, dish liquid, washing powder, and more. This will be a drive-through event. Proof of age may be asked.
DEC. 17
Christmas Dinner
Concerned Citizens of Logan County will be hosting a dinner on Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th Street, Russellville. This event will be dine-in or carry-out.
Christmas Farm to Table
Christmas Farm to Table at South Union Shaker Village, South Union Hotel, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $75 per person. Reservations are required at 270-542-4167.
DEC. 18
Concert at Walnut Grove Church
Jason Crabb, Unspoken & Mickey Bell in Concert at Walnut Grove Church on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by Kirby Funeral Services and Crabtree Furniture.
DEC. 13
Grief Share
If you are suffering from grief this holiday season, you can attend the free Surviving the Holidays on Dec. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Services Russellville, Ky.
