The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road that occurred this morning.
A press release says the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the collision at approximately 5:11 a.m. and arrived about five minutes later where they located a single-vehicle collision that had been on fire. The vehicle had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
The release says the vehicle and the occupants were burned beyond recognition and deputies are attempting to locate the identities of the victims inside the vehicle.
More details will be provided as the investigation continues.
Providing assistance at the scene of the collision were Franklin Police, Franklin-Simpson Fire-Rescue and Simpson County Coroner.
