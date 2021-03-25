“Hereby we know that we love the children of God, when we love God and keep his commandments. For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments and his commandments are not grievous.” I John 5:2-3
I recently read an article in another publication where someone was putting down the church and Christians in general for saying anything against anyone, no matter what their belief or life style. Since I have no “ax to grind” with anyone, I will mention no names. My personal desire is not to make one look bad, or get back at anyone, but to expound the truth of God and let his Word interpret itself.
There seems to be the belief in the world that if one does not “run with the crowd” or embrace other beliefs, then we could not possibly love those who differ from our own belief. So as usual, let us use God’s Word to sort out the truth. Matt. 5:43-44 says, “Ye have heard that it hath been said, thou shall love thy neighbor and hate thine enemy, but I say unto you love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you and persecute you.” Notice that Jesus says to love them, but He did not say we must approve of what they are doing. We also read in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have eternal life.” And in Romans 5:8 the apostle Paul wrote, “But God commended his own love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” God loved us while we were yet sinners, but he did not approve of us while we were still in our sin. So, even as God can love us, without approving of our sin, so can we love our fellow man, without approving of their sinful ways or life styles.
Anyone who loves God must love what He says. Our love for God’s truth shows our love for the souls around us, for only by God’s truth can they be saved. If one truly loves God he will honor the will of God revealed through Christ, in the inspired scriptures. He will be a member of the one church that Christ promised to build in Matthew 16:18, and did indeed build on the day of Pentacost in the second chapter of Acts. This is the only church that Jesus built, and if one refuses to be a part of that church, then he apparently does not love the Lord.
John the apostle of love wrote, “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but prove the spirits, whether they are of God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world” ( I John 4:1). To test and prove whether any man speaks the word of truth by the Word of God is definitely not an unloving attitude, but it manifest a love for the truth of God and for all men’s souls. May we all “Contend earnestly for the faith, which was once for all delivered to the saints” (Jude 3) Let each of us strive for God’s truth, keep His commandments and be saved, before it is eternally too late.
We invite one and all to come worship with us at Kedron Church of Christ on the Coopertown Road, Russellville, Ky. every Sunday morning. Bible study at 10:00, worship at 11:00. We neither add to or take from God’s Holy Word.
