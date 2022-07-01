Every time I cross a milestone in this ministry, I excitedly reflect on the journey God has brought me on. It has now been one year since I started writing articles for the ND&L’s devotional page. I had just left my full-time job to follow God in full-time ministry and Chris did a story on it. As we wrapped up the interview for the article, she asked me if I’d like to write for the weekly devotional section.
I didn’t even let her finish before I said, “YES!”. I thought of a million things I could write about and now, having written my 23rd article, I’ve learned a major lesson in it all.
Each time I write, I ask the Lord what He would like for me to write about. My mind, often swimming with thoughts, sometimes has a hard time nailing down a topic. But as I yield to Him and seek His will and what He wants me to write about, I see a beautiful story unfold, laced with His love and with such purpose. I love writing for the Lord in this capacity.
I saw Acts 4:13 summed up this week as “Our weakness is used of God to prove His strength.”. Some wouldn’t blink an eye at writing an article. The fact is, is that I count on God to give me the words. I could write of so many things and fill up the printed pages with text that no one will ever remember, but I write to point you to Him, with the hopes that you will see Him in a new way and seek Him on your own.
You see, that’s the whole point of this ministry for women. It’s called Yes, You Can Girl! because God wants our yes and “We can do all things through Christ.” (Phil 4:13). Once we say yes to Him, we must follow Him, get to know Him, and serve Him.
This happens in a beautiful series of steps I call, PB&J Every Day! (That’s Prayer, Bible & Journaling). Yes, another gift from God, it’s the part of our ministry where we teach women to spend time with the Lord every day, in His word, in prayer and in journaling our experiences.
One of the first things the Lord said to me after surrendering to the ministry, was “If you want to serve me, you need to get to know me.” It makes so much sense, right? How can we serve someone we don’t know?
So many accept Christ, join a church, and get busy volunteering, but don’t know that the biggest change in their walk with Christ happens in the quiet of our home, when we open up the scriptures and ask Him to speak to our hearts through His word, when we offer up praise and thanks for who He is and what He is doing in our lives and around the world.
I encourage you today, my sister, to set Him as the priority that He deserves to be. His strength will help you in every area of your life. I wouldn’t know what to do without Him. Reach out to Him today! He’s just one prayer away!
Verse: Now as they observed the confidence of Peter and John and understood that they were uneducated and untrained men, they were amazed, and began to recognize them as having been with Jesus. Acts 4:13
Prayer: Oh Lord, help us to put ourselves aside, and be used by you so others see you! You are the life change every heart needs, all across the world. It starts with me. Amen!
Karen C. Logan is a Christian coach, author, speaker & CEO Yes, You Can Girl! Christian Ministry for Women.
