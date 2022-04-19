Logan County High School Athletics is proud to announce it is once again teaming up with the great people from Med Center Health.
The Med Center Health people, Dr. Abigail DeBusk, DO, Dr. Chaitu Malempati, APRN Salita Hogan, and their staff will be providing a “Free Sports Physical Night” again this year. This great event will take place on May 25th from 4-6 p.m. at the Logan County CTC. This will be open to student-athletes from Logan County High School and Russellville High School.
The Logan County athletic staff, along with the six schools will have physical forms available for those from Logan County High School that would like to participate in this free event.
“The relationship between the Med Center and our community just continues to grow. We are so proud to partner with Dr. Malempati and his associates. Their time and efforts to ensure our kids get free physicals are nothing short of amazing. Thanks again to our friends at Med Center Health,” said Logan County Athletic Director Greg Howard.
