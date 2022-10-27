Downtown Franklin was hoppin’ Saturday, Oct. 22 for the annual Boofest. Trick-or-treaters dressed up in search of candy on the square, which was plentiful along with a plethora of activities for the kiddos.
A scavenger hunt, costume contest, pumpkin carving, petting zoo, and pony rides, were all featured. Attendees could even try their hand at what it’s like to milk a cow.
“Boofest has been going on for more than 10 years,” said Kim Roberts, Executive Director of Franklin Simpson Renaissance, one of the major players in bringing the event to the county each year. “It has grown over the years and more local organizations have joined in on the planning of activities.” The Simpson County Ag Awareness Committee, Franklin Simpson Fair Board, Simpson County Tourism, Franklin Simpson Community Arts Council, and the Franklin Simpson Parks & Recreation all lend a helping hand in this massive undertaking.
The fair board added a scare zone to the scavenger hunt this year and had over 300 people complete the hunt. Plans are already underway for Boofest 2023, said Roberts. More activities are planned along with added contests.
“This year was definitely a success. The weather was perfect, and that along with all the activities brought out over 3000 people to the event. Local businesses handed out candy to the kids again this year. This is their way of giving back to the community that supports them. We had 15 participants and hope to add even more next year,” Roberts concluded.
