Shelton Lane to be resurfaced

Russellville’s Shelton Lane will soon see a base repair and resurfacing as the city’s council focuses on one of the busiest industrial routes in town.
“It’s been a long time. I can’t remember the last time that road was resurfaced,” said Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton.
The lane takes you to Ventra Plastics and also leads the way to Hutson Inc., Bowling Green Rubber & Gasket, Lifeskills, and a large warehouse leased by Logan Aluminum. Shelton Lane leads to Forest Park Drive where ER Carpenter Company resides.
The project will be paid for from FD39 funds (money presented to the city in 2019 before Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin left office). The city entertained bids in November of 2020 and read them at the Tuesday, May 18 council meeting.
Scotty’s Contracting was selected to complete the 7,800-foot project for $107,850. Road Builders Paving and Construction LLC put in a bid as well for $84,721, however, there were some differences in the two bids as far as base failure depth and how much material will be used.
“That road out there, it has been piece-milled,” said Councilman Larry Willcut. Mayor Straton agreed.
“There has been a lot of structure failure out there and there has been a lot of areas we have had to go in and patch 50-foot give or take. If you remember, when we redid Forest Park, we dealt with a lot of base failures there,” said the mayor.
Utilities Director Jason Henderson noted the failures are usually at the entrance and exit of the lane.
“If you’ve noticed, all but one of those base failures generally happen at an entrance or an exit. That’s where the trucks pull in and out,” said Henderson.
A lot of motorists also use Shelton Lane as a cut-through from one side of town to the other. You can access the lane off of Hopkinsville Road at the light between Auburn Banking Company and the small strip mall that holds Dominos Pizza and several business offices. This lane will take you to Forest Park. If you turn left, you end up on Woodland Drive which can take you to Sportsman Club Road across to the bypass. If you turn right, you will find yourself on Main Street close to Stevenson Elementary.
The project is expected to begin in July 2021.
