The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission would like to congratulate this year’s 2021 Logan County Tourism’s Hometown Hay Bale Trail winners.
“Thank You to each and every person who helped build a hay bale creation and to each and every person who went out and enjoyed them all,” said Dee Dee Brown, Executive Assistant for the Logan County Tourism Commission. “We are thankful for the sixth year of bringing this awesome event to Logan County. There are 32 amazing creations that popped up all over the county. Logan County Tourism congratulates all the winners. And a thank you to each person who took the time to vote. We can’t wait to see what is created next year.” Brown went on to say, “We are so fortunate to have a community that comes out to support this event year after year. We hope to continue for many years to come.”
2021 Logan County Tourism’s 6th Annual Hay Bale Trail Winners are as follows:
Overall, Theme, and 1st Place Winner-Auburn School (It’s The Gr-hay-t Pumpkin Charlie Brown)
2nd Place School Winner-Adairville School (Stars Upon Thars)
3rd Place School Winner-Logan County High School (Inspired In the ’80s)
1st Place Business Winner-Logan County Extension Cooperative (Up)
2nd Place Business Winner-City Of Auburn (ET)
3rd Place Business Winner-Logan Memorial Hospital( Dr. Hay’s Checklist)
1st Place Home-Brent & Jamesa Leyhe (It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown)
2nd Place Home- Farrah Carpenter (The Carpenter’s Happy Fall Y’all)
3rd Place Home-The Nelson Family (Disn-Hay World w Mick-Hay & Min-Hay)
