In the midst of life we are confronted with disappointments, failures, ill health, and lingering troubles from the past. Some issues are temporary, but others have a crippling and recurring presence. We may wish to move forward with our lives but the reminder of past issues is with us daily.
Facing the problem is a good practice; but getting stuck in it is a choice. For some people the troublesome event becomes the center of their lives. Forgiveness for the failures of others or their own may not be forthcoming. The hurt remains as if carrying a heavy backpack. Choosing to move forward, like forgiving, may seem to say that what happened didn’t really matter. But some manage to acknowledge the event with disappointment and grief while choosing to move forward rather than letting the darkness of the past obscure the light of the future.
As people of faith we turn to God in prayer. The Psalmist says that “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” (Psalm 46:1) And in turning to God we cease to be alone with our issue. Our prayer may be to grumble and cry, and to ask, “Why?” But these prayers don’t need to be polite — just honest. We can also seek help from counselors. Of necessity is the desire to move forward, to live again, and not to let the past become our future.
I have known people who became so familiar with their problem that they stuck to it. In conversations about a car accident, for example, the trauma of the accident is revisited. Telling the story may bring sympathy from others; and as the center of attention, the feeling is good. Friends, however, are likely to get tired of the story if it is repeated too often. Privately they may think, “Get a life.” That may be the advice the story teller needs to hear in order to take courage to move forward with residual difficulties. Many have overcome their problems by leaving them in the past. The center of their attention moves away from their own issues to enter into the lives of others. Even those with health issues can volunteer to help others with the same ailment. If you know how to handle a walker you can teach some else how to use it. The help you give others helps you as well. Exercising love and courage together helps both of you.
We know of famous people who have had the courage to move forward with their lives under debilitating circumstances, such as the world famous theoretical physicist, Stephen Hawkins, who died recently from ALS. He didn’t quit, but continued to lead a full life of discovery. Even ordinary people can be an inspiration to others. After acknowledging their problems they choose to move forward as best they can for the good of others and for their own mental health.
May each of us with an assortment of issues have the courage to move forward in resurrected living.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.