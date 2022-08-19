Edward “Ed” Krazel Jr., 72, of Cadiz, formerly of California, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Memorial Services be held Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Neel officiating. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at King’s Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Jean Krazel; sister-in-law, Deborah Young (Adam), and six sisters.
King’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
