Lewisburg Little League Sign-ups
Sign-ups for the 2021 Lewisburg Little League will be held at Lewisburg Park in the concession stand on March 6, 13, and 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign-up fees are $45 per child. If for some reason you cannot make it to in-person sign-ups, we will be posting a sign-up sheet that can be printed and mailed with payment to Lewisburg City League, PO Box 102, Lewisburg, KY 42256. It must be received by March 20th.
Hot Rods Egg A Yard
The Hot Rods Front Office staff will come to your house and “egg” your front yard for you! A 50 Egg package is $50 and includes 50 eggs hidden in your front yard plus six tickets to Hot Rods Opening Day, May 11. A 100 Egg package is $100 and includes 100 eggs hidden in your front year plus six tickets to Hot Rods Opening Day, May 11, and a Jr. Mechanics Kids Club Membership and Toolkit (Kids 12 & under). For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3upFrjS
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic Accepting Phase 1C Reservations
Beginning Monday, March 1, the Med Center Health COVID Vaccine Clinic will begin accepting vaccination appointment requests for individuals who qualify as phase 1C. Priority will be given to those who are age 60+, as well as those from phases 1A and 1B who have not yet been vaccinated. The priority for vaccinating those individuals 60+ is following guidance from the Governor and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to vaccinate those most vulnerable populations first. Individuals from 1A, 1B, and those who are ages 60+: Healthcare workers: Text SHOT to (270) 796-3200 K-12; childcare personnel: Text SCHOOL to (270) 796-3200 Ages 60+: Text SENIOR to (270) 796-3200 Other individuals in phase 1C, should text COVID to (270) 796-4400 to be added to a waiting list for future scheduling. To determine if you qualify under phase 1C, please visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Good Samaritan Offering Free Tax Assistance
Logan County Good Samaritan wishes to remind citizens if they need help filing their taxes, Good Sam is here to help. Good Samaritan offers the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The income limit for this free service is $55,000. All taxpayers receive a copy of their return and an envelope to keep it and their records in. This program is a partnership with the Barren River Asset Building Coalition. Tax office hours (please respect these times) are from Jan. 29 through March 15 Monday-Thursday from 2:30-5 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center Building Campaign
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center shares plans for its new facility at 210 S. Bethel Street, Russellville, as well as announces the donation kick-off campaign to help create a safe and nurturing atmosphere that reaches out to expectant moms and dads needing support. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page or call 270-717-5433.
Wednesday, March 3WRUS TORNADO DRILL
WRUS will participate in the Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at approximately 9:07 a.m. CST. Should the threat of severe weather exist, the drill will be rescheduled.
Tuesday, March 19
Community Action of Southern Kentucky to Hold Public Election
Community Action of Southern Kentucky, Inc. will hold an open public election in Logan County to choose a low-income representative for the Agency’s Board of Directors. The election will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Community Action Center located at 201 West Sixth Street in Russellville. Approved candidates will be placed on a ballot. To be eligible to vote, citizens must meet the following criteria: current resident of Logan County; have an income at or below 125% of federal poverty guidelines; and be at least 18 years of age. For more information, please contact Leslie Talley at ltalley@casoky.org 270-782-3162.
Logan County Little League Sign-ups
Sign-ups for the 2021 Logan County Little League will be held at the Russellville-County Park on Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ages 9-12.
Saturday, March 27
Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Auburn’s Tourism Commission and Carriage House Vineyards are sponsoring an Adult Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 27 from 2-4 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Center. Tickets are $20 for those 21 or older. This includes one glass of wine or wine slush and participation in the egg hunt. DD tickets for the hunt only are $15. A valid driver’s license is required for participation and required at check-in. For registration, please call Auburn City Hall at 270-542-4149 ext. 204. For questions concerning the event, call Rhonda Sullivan at 270-725-5923.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.