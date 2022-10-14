Bring our citizens back home
Thank you, former governor, Bill Richardson, for working so diligently for the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner. Your work has not gone unnoticed and is deeply appreciated by all of the concerned citizens in the United States. But it is hard for us everyday citizens to understand the long delay and negotiations with a country that exhibits grievous tactics and a disregard for human rights. If I have to spell it out, I am referring to Ukraine.
Katherine R. Smith
Russellville, Ky.
