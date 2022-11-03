The fall 2023 and spring 2024 scholarship application at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) opens on November 1, 2022. Those interested in applying for one of the many scholarships available are encouraged to apply online. The application to apply online will be available beginning November 1 on the SKYCTC scholarship web page. The priority deadline for incoming first-time freshmen is February 1, 2023. The final deadline for applications is March 1, 2023. Students who earn the SKYCTC Merit and DC to Finish scholarships do not need to complete the scholarship application. Those scholarships are automatically awarded to incoming students who meet the scholarship criteria.
SKYCTC offers several categories of student scholarships, and several scholarships are not based on grades. Some scholarships are general need-based scholarships for students in any field, while others are dedicated to students in specific disciplines, such as culinary arts, electrical, nursing, and allied health.
These scholarships are made possible by the generous support of many community individuals and organizations.
The SKYCTC Scholarship Committee reviews each application to determine eligibility for scholarship awards. Students selected for a scholarship will receive an email with information on how to accept the award. Scholarship applicants should check their email often for updates.
All students, including recipients of scholarship funds from SKYCTC, are encouraged to file a FAFSA annually. Check the events page at skyctc.edu for free FAFSA workshops.
The mission of Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) is to improve the quality of life through education focused on career development, community partnerships, and economic growth. Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College is one of 16 colleges that comprise the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).
SKYCTC has 6 campuses located in Bowling Green, Glasgow, and Franklin. Through partnerships with business and industry, we align our programs to meet the needs of local employers. We help students fulfill their dreams of creating a better life through programs that lead directly to jobs or help them transfer to one of our four-year partners.
