Two individuals will be running for the seat of Logan County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA), in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. This position is currently held by Democrat Brooke Brown Waldrup who is seeking reelection for this seat.
The News-Democrat & Leader reached out to the candidates asking them to submit a little information about themselves as well as answering why each felt they would make a good PVA for our county, and what they would bring to the position if elected?
The following is what candidates Timothy Rainwaters, Republican, and Waldrup submitted. To assure fairness, the newspaper asked that each candidate submit 500 words or less and provide a photograph of themselves. The placement follows in alphabetical order.
TIMOTHY RAINWATERSHello, I’m Timothy Rainwaters, a lifelong resident of Logan County. I’m the son of Frances Poole Rainwaters and the late James Earl Rainwaters. I have three brothers David, Jeff, and Anthony (who recently passed). I was in the last graduating class of 1982 from Chandlers High School. I’m married to Paula Suhling Rainwaters, the Human Resource Director/Payroll Manager for Logan County Fiscal Court. We’ve been married for 32 years and have two daughters Keylee, a dental hygienist for Simon Dentistry in Bowling Green, and Courtney, a senior at LCHS, who will be attending WKU this fall. Paula is the daughter of Carlene Suhling and the late Alfred Suhling, former owners of Piggly Wiggly of Russellville. Paula has three sisters, Mary Burnes, Nancy Carlson, and Carla Hughes.
Prior to my career with the Warren County PVA office, I worked with the BG-WC City-County Planning and Zoning Commission. As a young man of 25, I started with the Warren County Property Valuation Administration office on Jan. 2nd, 1990.
In the May 1992 primary, I ran for the office of Property Valuation Administrator in Logan County, after the late Carl Dawson had retired, along with 18 other candidates. On Jan. 26th, 1995, I was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel and have stayed in good standing with the organization over the years. Over the first few years, I worked hard and received my Certified Kentucky Assessor certificate through the Department of Revenue. I continued my education and achieved the status of Senior Kentucky Assessor. I’m currently working as a Senior Commercial Consultant and Property Sales Analyst for the office. For many years I was a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers.
Over the past 32 years, I have loved working for the taxpayers of Warren County. I have listened to their concerns, done physical inspections on their behalf, to come to a fair and reasonable property assessment. I have always done my duties with due diligence when assessing properties. Yes, as Property Valuation Administrator, we must assess properties at market value, but I always do it with the taxpayer in mind and have done it in a fair and equitable manner.
I’m asking the citizens of Logan County for your support and votes, to become your Property Valuation Administrator. I have successfully passed the PVA exam many times, which qualifies a person to run for the position of Property Valuation Administrator. I will also bring to the citizens of Logan County, 32 years of knowledge and experience needed to be a great Property Valuation Administrator. My door will always be open, and I want you, the taxpayers of Logan County, to let me know your concerns. Together we can achieve fair and equitable assessments in the years to come. I’ve been approached by Republicans and Democrats alike. I work for everyone; we are all taxpayers and I view this as a non-partisan office and will treat everyone with the same fairness. Thank you so very much for your support and vote. God Bless!
BROOKE BROWN WALDRUPI am Brooke Brown Waldrup and I am seeking re-election in the November General Election to remain as your Logan County Property Valuation Administrator. I became PVA in December of 2018. I am a Logan County native and a graduate of Russellville High School and Western Kentucky University. I am the daughter of Ben and Sandra Brown and have younger sisters, Ali, Brenna, and Meg. I am married to my husband, Kyle, and have three beautiful children and one amazing granddaughter. I spent 10 years prior to becoming PVA working in state government. I served as a civilian employee for the Kentucky State Police administering driver’s tests as well as working for the Logan County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
As your PVA, I have worked with many of you over the past years to establish a fair and equitable value for your property and I hope to continue doing so for many years to come. The goal I set for myself for the first four years in office was to make sure my office was welcoming and accessible to the public. I have maintained an outstanding staff that helps me accomplish that goal every single day. We are always willing to discuss property assessments as well as answer any questions you may have regarding the work we do. In my office, we work closely with the County Clerk’s Office as well as the Sheriff’s Office and I am proud to say we all have a wonderful working relationship. We all work together to ensure the taxing process runs smoothly. I am also proud to say I have a very well-established relationship with the people in Frankfort that oversee all state mandates within the PVA Office. This is a very important relationship that enables me to be your representation for taxation here at the local level.
I believe I am the best candidate for this position and humbly ask for your support and for your vote to help me keep my title as Logan County PVA. I know this county. I was born and raised here. I am raising my family here. I love this county and the people that live here. I know that land values in South Logan and North Logan cannot compare. I know that values of property in Auburn are not the same as they are in Dunmor. I know that Logan County assessments are not the same as Warren County assessments, just as they are not the same as Todd County assessments, etc. I care about the future of our county as well as Logan Countians on an individual basis. I want to be the voice for the people of Logan County as I stand up to the demands of Frankfort. As Logan County Property Valuation Administrator, I vow to work hard to continue to serve you.
Vote to “Keep Waldrup PVA” in the November General Election.
