A Quilted Family Treasure

Most families have faced the devastating truth regarding family heirlooms — they often get lost or sold to satisfy the debts of an estate. Seldom do those heirlooms find their way back to the family. However, one local family has the opportunity to reclaim a 137-year-old heirloom with a bit of help from the Logan County Archives.
Brenda Longhofer, a Butler County resident, recently contacted the Archives asking for assistance locating family members who may still be in the area. She said, “I would like to reunite this quilt with the family if possible.” Longhofer provided information on the family to the clerk, and within minutes, a family member was identified.
Caledonia “Callie” (Woodward) Pendleton created the quilt in 1885 for her daughter, Mary Valonia “Nona” (Pendleton) Pyle. After Nona died in 1926, the quilt was passed to her daughter, Pearl (Pyle) Gaines, who owned it until her death in 1943. Pearl’s daughter, Marion (Gaines) Shannon, inherited the quilt and took meticulous care of it until it was sold at an unknown time and for unknown reasons. About 1997, Mary Martin, then a Butler County resident, sold the quilt to Longhofer, who has owned it since.
Long-time Russellville veterinarian and resident Bill Smith is a grandson of Pearl (Pyle) Gaines. When Bill received the call from the Archives about the opportunity, he was excited. “I had no idea this treasure was out there. I’ve never seen or heard of it being in the family,” he said. A week later, Bill went to see the quilt in person.
“I expected the colors to be heavily faded due to the quilt’s age. Instead, they were so vibrant, and that was very unexpected!” Bill said. There is no doubt the love and care that has preserved the quilt for 80 to 100 years has something to do with that.
Bill learned that Marion’s meticulous early care likely preserved the quilt. “Every year, she would lay the quilt out on a bed to air. Then she would change the tissue paper it was wrapped in and fold it differently than the year before, avoiding the same creases. When she placed it in the drawer she kept it in, she also changed out the fresh tobacco leaves,” said Bill. Longhofer’s care for the last quarter century undoubtedly aided in preserving the art piece.
The craftsmanship involved in creating the quilt is breathtaking, indeed.
The quilt’s design of randomly sized and shaped fabric pieces, each with intricate and ornate stitching, commonly called a crazy quilt, features hand-embroidered or crocheted embellishments. Several pieces feature initials, most of which have been identified as specific family members. Bill pointed out some of those pieces, “J.A.P. is John A. Pendleton, Callie’s husband. N.P. is Nona Pendleton. P.P. that would have been Pearl Pyle, my grandmother. B.F.P. would have been Benjamin Franklin Pyle, husband of Nona, and J.O.P. is John Oscar Pyle, Nona’s son.” A family dog is lovingly featured on two pieces — one with his name in initials and another with an embroidered likeness.
The Smith family has not decided if they will reclaim the family heirloom, but Bill says, “We’re delighted to know about this treasure and be allowed to consider having it back in the family.”
