The first thing we must realize is that God, the Creator of the universe, is love (I John 4:8). Since God is love, then all things were created by Him with love. God so loved his creation, that He was willing to sacrifice his only begotten Son, so that whoever believed on Him should not perish but have everlasting life (John 3:16).
Love defines God. Our love for one another defines us as disciples of Christ and as children of God (John 13:35). Our love for God is the first and greatest commandment, and the second is our love one for another, which shows our love for God. There are no greater commandments, than these two. We must abide in faith, hope, and love, but the greatest of these is love (I Cor. 13:13). Our love for Christ is shown by keeping His commandments (John 14:15). We must keep all of His commandments to show our love for Him, not just the ones we like and choose to agree with.
Jesus brought the light of love into the world, but men loved darkness, because their deeds were evil (John 3:19). It is sad to say, but men still choose darkness over light and evil over love. Much of the ills of this world would be done away with, if we each loved our neighbors as ourselves. Since we are created in the image of our Creator, we are free moral agents to choose whether we love our neighbor as our self, as God commands, or choose to put our interest and wishes ahead of everyone else in this life. It is unfortunately not in man’s nature to love his enemies and do good to them that hate him. But, if we are to follow the example of our Creator, we must love all men, if our reward is to be great on that final day of judgment. As our Father in heaven is kind and merciful even to the ungrateful and the evil, so must we be. Judge not and ye shall not be judged, condemn not and ye shall not be condemned, forgive and ye shall be forgiven. With the same measure that we give to our neighbor shall be measured to us again (Luke 6:35-38). If we are to walk in the light as He is in the light, we must have love for our fellow man. He that hates his brother walks in darkness and knows not where he is going, for hate has blinded him. Love not the world or the things that are in the world, for if we love the world, the love of the Father is not in us. This world will pass away but he that does the will of the Father shall abide forever (I John 2). God loves His creation, but He is also a just, jealous, and vengeful God, and justice demands retribution for the darkness and evil of this world (Rom. 12:19). Love is the answer to this life and the nest, the only answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.