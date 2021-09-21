Over 200 people gathered at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center in Hopkinsville to celebrate the annual Naturefest event on Saturday, September 18.
There were over 30 fun activities for individuals and families during the annual event, which is the culmination of a week of activities that included archery, canoeing, various animals that included sheep, reptiles, and an horse; a crawl through the soil tunnel, a walk in the woods with the Christian County Master Gardeners; bird watching, and old tire obstacle course, and a walk through the Botanical Garden.
In a special focus on health and wellness, an information booth was provided by Pennyrile Area Development District; and two booths were provided by Christian County Health Department, one, for information and the other to administer vaccinations for COVID.-19.
To close out the activities at Naturefest, the Pennyrile Resource Conservation and Development Area Council, Inc. and Jeffers Bend Steering Committee held a Celebration of Life Ceremony. At the ceremony, over thirty family members gathered to celebrate the life 49 love ones by having their names inscribed on red brick and graystone affixed to masonry in the Jeffers Bend Patio.
The ceremony involved opening and closing prayer by Rev. Dr. Mitchell O. Fort, Pastor of Virginia Street Baptist Church. Mark Withers, chair of the Jeffers Bend Steering Committee spoke about the reason for ceremony and Don Atwood, a member of Jeffers Bend Steering Committee, talked about the origin of the Jeffers Bend Patio.
Financial support for the ceremony was provided by Dogwood Funeral Home & Cremations, Gamble Funeral Home, Hughart, Beard and Giles Funeral Home, and Lamb Funeral Home.
Earlier in the week, on Monday, the public was encouraged to walk the three miles of trails at Jeffers Bend, giving citizens the opportunity to exercise in a quiet environment, while observing birds, squirrels, wild turkey and other wildlife, various trees and other plants.
On Tuesday, the public was urged to visit Jeffers Bend to see the variety of gardens that include the new botanical garden, rain garden, butterfly garden and master gardeners garden.
On Wednesday, those who love birds, were encouraged to bring bird seed to the Jeffers Bend Welcome Center.
On Thursday, bird lovers and novice alike, were encouraged to visit the bird observatory to observe birds feeding.
On Friday, individuals were encouraged to visit the Jeffers Bend Welcome Center and talk to volunteers about the history, accomplishments and ongoing programs.
The Naturefest event was supported by HWEA, USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service, Jennie Stuart Medical Center, H and R Agri-Power, Randy Arnold, and the City of Hopkinsville.
The first 50 families paying at the gate, received a large canvas tote bag, that was financed by USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service under theme, Land and Water Conservation. First responders and active military with ID were given free entrance.
