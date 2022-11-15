Auburn Celebrates Veterans with Banners

Honoring our nation’s veterans happens a few times each year. The most common holidays that come to mind are Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Veteran’s Day. This year, a unique display begins a new tradition of honoring the great men and women who kept and keep our country free.
The Auburn City Council was shown photographs of the banner project over in Cadiz. Councilwoman Peggy Thomas said, “Judy Haley brought pictures of the flags in Cadiz to a council meeting and everyone loved them.” After discussing the idea, Auburn Tourism introduced the project.
Auburn Mayor Hughes said, “Auburn celebrates and is proud of their veterans. Most of the banners are for people who grew up in Auburn, and many aren’t with us anymore — some of them are, but a lot of them are not.” He continued, “I think for us to remember that and appreciate the freedoms we enjoy that they sacrificed for, It’s not just them, their families, too. Anything we can do to remember that, to recognize that is a very important thing to do.”
The banners hang from Rector Avenue on the west end of town to the fire department on the east end. Speaking of this display, Hughes said, “It’s beautiful! It beautifies our downtown, it’s patriotic, and anything like that I just really enjoy.” This won’t be the only time the banners are displayed.
The mayor explained the banners will hang until the city decorates for Christmas, then they will be placed in storage until next May when they will once again be hung to honor the veterans from Memorial Day through the 4th of July. “We keep the banners because trying to get 100 banners back down here to hang them will be too big of a challenge,” said Hughes.
Tourism director Rhonda Pope Sullivan said, “I was hoping, but never expected the interest to be as high as it was.” Of the 57 sponsored banners honoring veterans from World War I to the present era. She added that the interest continues and she is keeping a list for those who wish to add to the display. “The city is looking at other heavily-traveled streets to hang more, but we will eventually have to put a cap on availability due to space,” said Hughes.
Of the sponsored banners, only one honors a woman, and none of them honors an African-American man. Hughes said, “I didn’t realize this until they were up. I hope that changes in the future.” If you are interested in sponsoring a banner, you are encouraged to contact Rhonda Pope Sullivan with Auburn Tourism.
