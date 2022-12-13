Billy Edwin Palmer, 79, of Adairville, Ky., passed away Dec. 9, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Phil Scott and Jose Anders officiating. Burial followed in the Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville, Ky. Visitation began at the funeral home Sunday, Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. until tone of service.
