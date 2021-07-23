Russellville Parks Fall Soccer
Registration for fall soccer will be held July 19th through August 5 for children ages 4-9. Sign-ups will be held during office hours (office hours vary from day to day) Please call ahead to make sure we are in the office 270-726-5033. We are closed Fridays and Tuesdays. Children must be 4 years old by Aug. 16 and must remain 9 throughout the entire season (Oct. 22). The registration fee is $40. After-hour sign-ups will be held at the Rec Center on Thursday, July 22 and 29 from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, and Aug. 3 from 4-6 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 5 from 4-7 p.m
Tire Collection Weekend
Logan County’s state tire collection weekend will be held July 29, 30, and 31 at Mulch Outfitters and Landscaping Supply, 1850 Nashville Road, Russellville. Citizens can turn in their old vehicle tires, semi tires, tractor and farm tires, tires on the rim, and many other types of tires for free. The event will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday.
Saturday, July 24
Walking Through Sunflowers
Rusty Martin of Martin Farms is hosting a Walking Through the Sunflowers event Saturday, July 24 from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy the night with family, friends, and flowers. There will be music, inflatables, free ice cream, and lemonade. Plenty of props and photo opps will be featured as well as a maze through the beautiful sunflowers. The cost is $25 for a family or $15 for a single person. The farm is located at 5595 Nashville Road between Russellville and Adairville.
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Food distribution is on the fourth Saturday of every month. Located at 717 South Main Street, Lewisburg.
Sunday, July 25
VBS at Woodlawn Baptist Church
Woodlawn Baptist Church will be having vacation Bible school for all ages on July 25-29 from 6-8:30 p.m. A meal will be provided. We will have transportation available each night. We look forward to seeing your kiddos.
VBS at Crittenden Church of Christ
Join us at Crittenden Drive Church of Christ for our Royal Adventure VBS. Classes for all ages. Meal served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and VBS from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 25-28.
Monday, July 26
VBS at Gupton’s Grove Baptist Church
Join Grove of Gupton’s Grove Baptist Church as we make Jesus our strong foundation. Concrete and Cranes Vacation Bible School will take place July 26-30 this year. Each night begins at 5:45 p.m. and ends around 8:15 p.m. We hope to see you there.
Saturday, July, 31
Black Lick Creek Honey Festival
Black Lick Creek Honey Festival will be held Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1039 Quarry Road, Auburn. A variety of vendors will be on hand not to mention this will be the first time you have the chance to purchase honey from Black Lick Creek Apiary & Market. Admission to the festival is free so bring the whole family.
Car Wash-Grilling at Russellville High School
Modern Woodman of America will be sponsoring a matching fund project for the Russellville High School weight lifting program on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The project will be a carwash and grilling located in the Russellville High School parking lot. The carwash will be donations and grilling will be priced.
Aug. 5-8
8th of August Celebration
Emancipation August 8th Celebration will be held Aug. 5-8 in Russellville. For more information, call 270-725-1839.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Dog Days of Summer
The Dog Days of Summer will be held in downtown Auburn from Aug. 13-14. For more information, call 270-542-7877.
Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk
There will be a Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk held Thursday, Aug. 13 at the McCutchen Coke Auburn Park. Check-in is at 6 p.m. The run/walk begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 270-542-7877.
Friday, Aug. 14
Dog Days of Summer Concert
The Dog Days of Summer Concert featuring Maceo will be held Friday, Aug, 14 at 3 p.m. on the Auburn public square. No Deposit Band will perform at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Mayhew Reunion
The Mayhew reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 5 at Stony Point United Methodist Church in Allen County nine miles east of Jct. of I-65 and Hwy. 100. The worship service will be at 9:45 a.m. with a potluck lunch at 12 p.m. along with a reunion presentation. For more information, contact Pat Vincent at 270-784-2669.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Party on the Square
A Party on the Square will be held on the public square in Auburn at 7 p.m. Featured band is Hold Your Horses.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Dock Trot
Lake Malone’s Dock Trot will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-7:30 p.m. Seven bands will be performing on the lake.
Friday, Sept. 24
LTC Connect Annual Meeting
We are excited to be planning an in-person annual meeting this year. It will be a bit later than our usual timing, so please mark your calendars for Friday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Logan County High School. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. We will send out our annual report around the first of September with more details.
