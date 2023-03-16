At the conclusion of the 4th Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament, the All-Tournament team selections were announced. Jalen Briscoe was the lone selection from Franklin-Simpson.
“All this extra time of putting up free throws and shots in the gym, all of that really mattered,” Jalen Briscoe said. “I like seeing all these plaques because they mean something. All of my hard work did not go unnoticed. That’s a good thing and I’ll take that any day. Even if I was missing three to four shots in the game, coach Dee (Spencer) kept telling me to believe in my shot and stay confident.”
“It was something that he earned,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “He played hard. and we’re happy for him. Anytime that you earn an award like this, it’s always good.”
In the Wildcats’ quarterfinal round game against the Warren Central Dragons, Brisxoe scored a team-high of 16 points, making two of his six shots including a 3-pointer along with four of his six free throws. He also had four defensive rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes of game time.
Briscoe was also selected to the All 4th Region Second Team by the 4th Region Boys Coaches’ Association at E.A. Diddle Arena last Monday night.
The 4th Region Boys’ Coaches Association has selected their All 4th Region Teams. These selections were made by the 17 boys’ varsity coaches in the region which includes Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer.
“It’s always an exciting thing. I didn’t get to do what I wanted to do the most and that was to win the region tournament but overall, we had a great year,” Jalen Briscoe said. ”All of the coaches that saw me saw my potential and how hard I played in those games.”
“Jalen (Briscoe) is a special player. It was an honor to get to coach him,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “He went from being a 3-point shooting specialist to an all-around complete player. His game really grew. I really think with the numbers he posted this season, he should be among the players selected to the first team.”We are happy for him but in my opinion, he played like it and should have been a first-team selection.”
During the regular season, Briscoe played in 23 games and averaged 17 points per game. He shot 37.8% from the floor, making 118 of his 247 shots, and made 150 of his 106 free throws to shoot 72.8%. He snatched 158 rebounds, averaging 6.9 per game He played a part for the Wildcats in winning the 13th District regular season championship.
