John 3:8 states, “The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear its sound, but you do not know where is comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit.”
Last night I was sitting in one of my favorite places, my porch. I watched as the Sun surrendered to the night and enjoyed a passing breeze. At first it was refreshing, but slowly it became cooler and I thought of the impact of wind.
Wind is a powerful tool of nature. It is a transforming power that can destroy, refresh, clean, push, move and even penetrate where most other things could never fit. The traits of the Wind can be very comparable to the ability of the Holy Spirit. BUT there is one major difference between the Wind and the Spirit of God.
I cannot keep the Wind out of my presence if it wants to move in or around me, but I can keep the Spirit of God pushed away. I can quench the Spirit, or hinder it from working in me and with me. If I do hinder the Spirit of the Living God — I must be aware that I will miss out on the countless blessing from my Savior, for it is often through the work of the Spirit — I am blessed.
So I should not only allow the Spirit of God freedom in my life — I should pray for Him to come, work and transform all He desires to do within me, for as a Child of His I should want all of what my God has for me, because as Romans 8:28 clearly shares “…that in all things God works for the good of those who love him.”
