Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that Kentucky’s voter registration numbers have begun to stabilize. After several consecutive months of more voters being removed from the voter rolls than added, in April Kentucky saw a net gain of 82 voters. While 5,009 new registrations were logged, 4,927 registrations were canceled — 3,396 deceased voters, 1,076 voters who voluntarily de-registered, and 455 felony convicts.
“I’m pleased that voter registration is beginning to rebound,” Adams said. “This increase in voter interest follows our successful efforts to enhance public confidence in our election system.”
Democratic registrants represent 46% of the electorate with 1,653,756 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 1,707 since March 31, a 0.10% decrease. Republican registrants total 1,574,268, or 44% of voters. Republicans saw an increase of 1,055 registered voters, a rise of 0.07% from March 31. In addition, 9% of voters, 332,236, are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 734 registrants since March 31, a 0.22% climb.
— For the NDL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.